Left Menu

Ghana central bank holds key rate at 14.5%

Ghana's central bank on Monday kept its main interest rate unchanged at 14.5%, Governor Ernest Addison said in a statement. The bank said that although inflation had been on a steady decline in the early months of the fourth quarter of 2020, it rose to 10.4 percent outside its target range of 8%, plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Reuters | Accra | Updated: 01-02-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 20:02 IST
Ghana central bank holds key rate at 14.5%
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@thebankofghana)

Ghana's central bank on Monday kept its main interest rate unchanged at 14.5%, Governor Ernest Addison said in a statement.

The bank said that although inflation had been on a steady decline in the early months of the fourth quarter of 2020, it rose to 10.4 percent outside its target range of 8%, plus or minus 2 percentage points. "However, the Bank projects headline inflation to return to target in the second quarter of 2021. Risks to inflation in the near-term are broadly contained," Addison said.

"Under the circumstances, and given the balance of risks to inflation and growth, the (Monetary Policy) Committee decided to keep the policy rate at 14.5 percent," he said. Addison said the global resurgence in coronavirus infections had increased uncertainty in the outlook, posing significant risks to the pace of recovery in the near-term.

He added that the prospects of a sharp fiscal correction in Ghana in 2021 look unlikely amid the second wave of the pandemic which will require additional spending to provide testing and vaccines. Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday introduced new measures to curb the spread of the disease which has infected over 63,000 people and caused 416 deaths in the West African nation.

Akufo-Addo said Ghana will procure 17.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June with the first doses arriving in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Fowler, Moosa face the heat on the bumpy road to playoffs

SC East Bengal are in desperate need of wins if they are to keep their playoff hopes alive. Placed second-last on the Indian Super League ISL table, Robbie Fowlers side has accumulated just 13 points from 14 matches, and can still make it t...

China noncommittal about when ship with 16 Indian crew will be permitted to unload cargo

The fate of 16 Indian sailors of a cargo ship stranded outside a Chinese port for six months remain uncertain as China on Monday remained noncommittal about when their ordeal would end.The ship MV Anastasia has been on anchorage near Caofei...

Union Budget reflects Centre's efforts to sideline non-BJP ruled states: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday flayed the Union Budget, saying it reflects the Centres persistent efforts to sideline non-BJP ruled states. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the Aam Aadmi Party too dubbed the Budget as anti-commo...

Mission Poshan 2.0 launched in Budget to improve nutritional outcomes

The supplementary nutrition programme and the Poshan Abhiyaan under the Women and Child Development Ministry has been merged to launch Mission Poshan 2.0 to strengthen nutritional content, delivery, outreach, and outcome, according to the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021