Left Menu

British vaccines push pound to highest since May against euro

With the impact of Brexit priced in, Hewson thinks the pound, if it goes through $1.3760, is likely to reach $1.40 in the first half of 2021, maybe by the end of March. After the pound rose to $1.3758, just shy of the three-year high of $1.3759 it hit last week, it weakened as the dollar strengthened and was down 0.2% at $1.3669 at 1613 GMT.

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:07 IST
British vaccines push pound to highest since May against euro
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The pound rose on Monday to its highest level against the euro since May 2020, boosted by optimism over Britain's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, although it fell against a stronger dollar.

After a row with Britain over vaccine supplies, European Union officials said on Saturday that it had been a mistake to invoke Northern Ireland Brexit emergency powers. Britain, where some 9 million people have been given their first dose of a vaccine, said it expected its supply of COVID-19 shots would not be interrupted.

"The economy that does the best will be the one that's able to get its population vaccinated earliest, and at the moment that looks like the UK," Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said. With the impact of Brexit priced in, Hewson thinks the pound, if it goes through $1.3760, is likely to reach $1.40 in the first half of 2021, maybe by the end of March.

After the pound rose to $1.3758, just shy of the three-year high of $1.3759 it hit last week, it weakened as the dollar strengthened and was down 0.2% at $1.3669 at 1613 GMT. Versus the euro the pound was up about 0.2% at 88.40 pence, having touched 88.05 pence earlier in the session, its strongest since May 2020.

Market players are focused on the Bank of England's meeting on Thursday, at which it is set to publish findings of a consultation on what negative rates would mean for banks' operations. Lee Hardman, currency analyst at MUFG, said in a note to clients that the argument in favour of another imminent easing of monetary policy has been dampened by the last-minute Brexit trade deal, the resilience of Britain's economy at the end of last year and its relatively fast rollout of vaccines.

"However, the tougher third lockdown is expected to deliver a larger negative hit to growth at the start of this year," he added. Most economists polled by Reuters think the Bank of England is unlikely to cut rates below zero this year.

Weekly CFTC futures data showed that the net long position on the pound shrank in the week to Jan 26, though speculators were still bullish on the currency overall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Austria to loosen lockdown, allowing shops and schools to reopen

Austria said on Monday it will loosen its coronavirus lockdown from Monday next week, switching to a nighttime curfew and letting non-essential shops and schools reopen despite infections remaining higher than the government would like.Only...

HC bar association removes Punjab AG from membership, Bar Council stays move

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association HCBA on Monday removed from its membership Punjab Advocate General Atul Nanda for continuously working against physical opening of the court, a move which the bar council dubbed as uncalled ...

Defence gets Rs 4.78 lakh crore in 2021-22 budget; Nearly 19 percent increase in capital outlay

The overall defence budget for 2021-22 was hiked marginally by around 1.4 percent but there was a nearly 19 percent rise in capital outlay for military modernisation even as official data showed that an additional unbudgeted Rs 20,776 crore...

COVAX vaccine sharing scheme sent 'indicative volume' estimates of doses to 190 countries over weekend

The COVAX global vaccine sharing programme sent indicative volumes of estimated shots to 190 countries over the weekend, senior World Health Organization adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.These are subject to some change as we go forward...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021