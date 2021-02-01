Left Menu

Power to relax provisions of Sports Code lies with the government: Ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:36 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:36 IST
Power to relax provisions of Sports Code lies with the government: Ministry

The Sports Ministry on Monday said the power to relax the provisions of the National Sports Development Code 2011 lies solely with the government.

In a circular issued by Joint Secretary in Sports Ministry, L Siddhartha Singh informed that government has decided to add the relaxation clause provision in the National Sports Code 2011.

''Government shall have the power to relax any of the provisions of the National Sports Code of India, 2011 and other instructions issued with regard to recognition of National Sports Federations (NSFs), renewal of recognition of NSFs on annual basis and governance and management of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and NSFs, as a special exemption where considered necessary,'' the circular issued by Singh read.

The circular further states that the decision was taken ''for the promotion of sports, sportspersons or to remove difficulties in giving true effect to that particular provision of the Sports Code, always being guided by and not inconsistent with the overreaching spirit of good governance and ethical conduct enshrined in the Sports Code 2011.'' PTI SSC BSBS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden threatens U.S. sanctions in response to Myanmar coup

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmars military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power they seized in a coup.A Biden statement condemned the milit...

Biden to talk COVID-19 relief with Senate Republicans in bipartisan attempt

President Joe Biden will meet 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Repub...

Odisha gets highway patrolling units

Eighteen patrolling unitswere rolled out for various state and national highways acrossOdisha on Monday by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.Patnaik said that these units will play a crucial rolein saving the lives of accident victims on highwa...

Irish COVID-19 cases may be plateauing at high level -health chiefs

Irish public health chiefs are concerned the incidence of COVID-19 may be plateauing at levels as high as the peak of the previous wave in October, the countrys COVID-19 modelling chief said on Monday.Philip Nolan said health officials did ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021