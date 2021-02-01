Delhi Police chief reviews security at Ghazipur border

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava on Monday visited Ghazipur border to take stock of the security arrangements, officials said.

Ghazipur border has become the new focal point of farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

Srivastava visited the protest site along with Special CP (central) Rajesh Khurana, Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Alok Kumar and DCP (East) Deepak Yadav, they said.

According to officials, the Delhi Police commissioner briefed security personnel and appreciated their hard work. Meanwhile, commuters faced heavy traffic jams as Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at several points owing to the agitation.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about traffic-affected areas and suggested alternative routes to avoid inconvenience to public.

PTI NIT SRY

