Left Menu

Delhi Police chief reviews security at Ghazipur border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:53 IST
Delhi Police chief reviews security at Ghazipur border
Representative Image

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Srivastava on Monday visited Ghazipur border to take stock of the security arrangements, officials said.

Ghazipur border has become the new focal point of farmers' agitation against the Centre's new agriculture laws.

Srivastava visited the protest site along with Special CP (central) Rajesh Khurana, Joint Commissioner of Police (East) Alok Kumar and DCP (East) Deepak Yadav, they said.

According to officials, the Delhi Police commissioner briefed security personnel and appreciated their hard work. Meanwhile, commuters faced heavy traffic jams as Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at several points owing to the agitation.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about traffic-affected areas and suggested alternative routes to avoid inconvenience to public.

PTI NIT SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Activists chain gates at Israeli arms company's UK factory

Protesters have blocked the entrance of an Israeli-owned factory in England where they claim deadly weapons are made.Activists from Palestine Action and Extinction Rebellion chained the gates of the Elbit Ferranti factory in Greater Manches...

UK detects South African coronavirus variant in people with no travel links

Eleven people in different regions of England have tested positive for the South African coronavirus variant without having any links to people who have travelled, prompting mass testing in the areas to contain the outbreak. Britain, with t...

Biden threatens U.S. sanctions in response to Myanmar coup

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday threatened to reimpose sanctions on Myanmars military leaders and called for a concerted international response to press them to relinquish power they seized in a coup.A Biden statement condemned the milit...

Biden to talk COVID-19 relief with Senate Republicans in bipartisan attempt

President Joe Biden will meet 10 moderate Republican senators on Monday to discuss their proposal to shrink his sweeping 1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief package, even as Democrats prepare to push legislation through Congress without Repub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021