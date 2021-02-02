Left Menu

EU toughens rules on entry for non-EU visitors

Last Thursday, the bloc cut Japan from its list of countries from which travellers can visit the bloc without COVID-related restrictions. The list now consist of seven countries - Australia, China, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, although China's inclusion is dependent on China allowing in EU visitors.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:15 IST
EU toughens rules on entry for non-EU visitors
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union tightened its rules for visitors from outside the bloc on Monday, specifying that they would only be allowed in freely from countries with very few coronavirus cases and almost none of the more transmissible variants. EU ambassadors agreed the new measure for travel from non-EU countries, including Britain, at a meeting in Brussels, an EU diplomat told Reuters.

Under the recommendation on non-essential travel, EU countries are encouraged to grant access without restrictions, such as mandatory quarantines, only under strict criteria. The visitor would have to come from a country with no more than 25 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over 14 days, an infection rate lower than in all EU countries.

Travel curbs should also rapidly be reintroduced for countries where a high incidence of more infectious coronavirus variants is detected, the text says. The agreement by EU countries covers non-essential travel and serves as a guideline for EU countries, which have the ultimate say on their border policies.

Some EU countries, such as Germany, have imposed tougher restrictions, while Belgium has banned non-essential travel into or out of the country until March.. Last Thursday, the bloc cut Japan from its list of countries from which travellers can visit the bloc without COVID-related restrictions.

The list now consist of seven countries - Australia, China, New Zealand, Rwanda, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand, although China's inclusion is dependent on China allowing in EU visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID-19 indicators at a two-months high but no lockdown

Frances main COVID-19 indicators have reached two-month highs on average on Monday and the countrys ski lifts will remain closed throughout February but the government is still hoping to avoid a third national lockdown.President Emmanuel Ma...

EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising 1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stoc...

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces back; retail trading focus shifts to silver

U.S. stocks were up sharply on Monday afternoon following a steep sell-off last week, with mining shares rising as the retail trading frenzy shifted to silver and as investors weighed prospects for further economic stimulus.The iShares Silv...

FACTBOX-Biden's COVID-19 relief plan vs. Senate Republicans counter-proposal

U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a 1.9 trillion package to fight the coronavirus and help those affected by it. A group of 10 Senate Republicans has proposed a smaller 600 billion package. Here is how the two plans comparePUBLIC HEALTH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021