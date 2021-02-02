West Bengal allows full occupancy in cinema halls

The West Bengal government onMonday allowed 100 per cent occupancy in cinema halls andmultiplexes, as per a notification.

Cinema halls, multiplexes and theatres can allow 100per cent occupancy without any restrictive seatingarrangement, it said.

The government had earlier restricted sitting to everyalternative seat.

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting hadallowed 100 per cent occupancy in theatres on January 30.

The state government said that all standard COVIDprotocols stipulated by the Centre must be adhered to.

Welcoming the order, Eastern India Motion Pictures'Association office-bearer Ratan Saha told PTI, ''We haveinstructed our hall staff to rearrange the seats in compliancewith the directive.'' Saha, who also owns a single-screen hall and amultiplex chain, said that without any big-budget release, itwould be difficult to draw the audience to the cinema halls.

PTI SUSSOM SOM

