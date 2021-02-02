Left Menu

Open the doors to City of London, UK lobby tells EU

Trading in euro shares and some swaps has already left London for the EU and New York, and EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness says Brussels would only consider market access if it was in the bloc's interests after the memorandum has been agreed. TheCityUK said it was in the mutual interest of Britain and the EU to allow the free flow of personal data.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 04:00 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 04:00 IST
Open the doors to City of London, UK lobby tells EU

The European Union should open up to the City of London financial hub given that Britain's financial rules are identical to those in the bloc, a UK industry body said on Monday.

The EU-UK trade deal agreed in December does not cover financial market access, leaving the City largely adrift from its hitherto biggest customer since Jan. 1. TheCityUK, which promotes Britain as a centre for financial and allied legal, accounting and consulting services that make up 10% of the UK economy, said the EU should grant Britain more "equivalence", or financial market access.

"We urge the EU to work with the UK on outstanding equivalence decisions in the interests of customers and clients in the EU," TheCityUK said in a paper on Monday. It urged both sides to clarify a proposed memorandum that will govern financial sector relations in future.

"Key objectives should be to establish regular structured dialogue, including transparency, clarity and certainty on the unilateral processes of adoption, suspension and withdrawal of equivalence decisions," it said. Trading in euro shares and some swaps has already left London for the EU and New York, and EU financial services chief Mairead McGuinness says Brussels would only consider market access if it was in the bloc's interests after the memorandum has been agreed.

TheCityUK said it was in the mutual interest of Britain and the EU to allow the free flow of personal data. So far, the EU has allowed data, critical in industries like financial services, to move freely until June pending its consideration of longer term arrangements.

TheCityUK said Britain and the EU should flesh out mutual recognition of professional qualifications and give guidance on how UK nationals can navigate business travel in the bloc to minimise "friction" in trade. Faced with the new restrictions, U.S. law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, which has a base in London, said on Monday it would open an office in Brussels to continue offering advice on European regulatory issues to customers in the bloc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

House Democrat urges Biden to declare white supremacy a national security threat

U.S. Representative Jackie Speier sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to issue an executive order identifying white supremacy and violent extremism as a threat to national security.Speier, a top Democrat who chairs the House Arm...

US concerned by Beijing's pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate neighbours: WH NSC

The United States is concerned by Beijings pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate its neighbours, the Biden Administration said on Monday, adding that it is closely monitoring the situation along the India-China border.We are closely mon...

WRAPUP 7-Retail investors turn attention to silver as GameStop shares retreat

A social media-driven buying spree lifted silver to an eight-year high on Monday but the rally cooled on doubts about the ability of retail traders who are normally focused on stocks to move prices in a bigger, more liquid commodities marke...

MediaTek launches 5G chip aimed at gaining U.S. market share

Taiwanese chip designer MediaTek Inc on Monday released a new 5G chip aimed at helping it gain market share in the United States.Along with Qualcomm Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, MediaTek is one of the few suppliers of modem chips tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021