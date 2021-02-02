Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets buoyant as U.S. stimulus package debate looms

Asian stock markets gained for a second day on Tuesday on increased optimism about economic stimulus and global recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver. The momentum looked set to carry through into European trade, with FTSE futures up 0.66% and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index rising 0.52%.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 11:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 11:39 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian markets buoyant as U.S. stimulus package debate looms
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Asian stock markets gained for a second day on Tuesday on increased optimism about economic stimulus and global recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver.

The momentum looked set to carry through into European trade, with FTSE futures up 0.66% and E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index rising 0.52%. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 1.49%, building on Monday's 2.3% gain. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index and China's benchmark CSI300 Index jumped 1.37% and 1.1% respectively, helped by easing concerns about tight liquidity and falling cases of new coronavirus infections. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 0.78%.

Markets were buoyant ahead of negotiations Tuesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican senators on a new COVID support bill. The GOP's $618bn stimulus plan released early Monday was about a third the size of the President's proposal. Top Democrats later on Monday filed a joint $1.9 trillion budget measure in a step toward bypassing Republicans. "The U.S. stimulus story continues to be the half glass, which markets are happy to interpret as half full," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics in Asia at Mizhuo Bank in Singapore.

"The improved sentiment also derived from the fact that vaccinations hit the milestone within the U.S. of more vaccinations than infections and I think there's a sense that the rollout program remains quite optimistic and encouraging," he said. The dollar hovered near a seven-week high, benefiting from a euro selloff overnight after coronavirus lockdowns choked consumer spending in Germany, and on short-covering in over-crowded dollar-selling positions.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 benchmark extended gains, up 1.49% after its central bank held rates at near-zero in a widely expected decision on Tuesday. The Reserve Bank of Australia's pledge to buy more bonds saw yields on 10-year paper drop back to 1.08%, after touching a 10-month top of 1.19% early in the session.

South Korea's KOSPI jumped as much as 2.7% to a one-week high, lifted by chipmakers and foreign buying, as the country's ruling party readies another round of COVID-19 cash handouts and an extra budget. Institutional investors are still digesting the retail trading frenzy that boosted GameStop Corp and other so-called meme stocks in recent sessions against their financial fundamentals but have made cautious moves to protect their positions.

Spot silver prices fell nearly 2% on Tuesday, as investors locked in profits after the precious metal touched a near eight-year peak in the previous session driven by retail investors. Spot gold also fell 0.3% Tuesday to $1,854.56 per ounce. U.S. gold futures slumped 0.34% to settle at $1,854.5 per ounce.

Brent crude was up 0.98% at $56.90 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 1.06% to $54.12 as falling inventories and rising fuel demand due to a massive snow storm in the Northeast United States propped up prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

It is a wake-up call, not going to ignore this, says under-fire Langer

Australia head coach Justin Langer has described the criticism of his coaching style by the national players as a wake-up call which he wont ignore.Following an under-strength Indias historic Test win in Australia, a report in Sydney Mornin...

Equities cheerful after Budget focuses on accelerating growth

Equity benchmark indices closed nearly 5 per cent higher on Monday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget in Parliament to kickstart growth cycle in the economy hit by coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic. Several exp...

India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases since last 4 months: Govt

The country is showing a declining trend of COVID-19 cases since the last four months and compared to similarly placed nations, the cases and deaths per million population in India is among the lowest, the government told Rajya Sabha on Tue...

Japan urged to link up private, public testing to better grasp extent of pandemic

Japan needs to link up private COVID-19 testing with public databases to get a firmer grip on the extent of the pandemic, health experts said on Tuesday, a recommendation that comes as the government prepares to extend the countrys state of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021