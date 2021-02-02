BEENEXT appoints Hero Choudhary as Managing Partner; Faiz Rahman named Partner

Early-stage venture capital firm BEENEXT on Tuesday said it has promoted Hero Choudhary as Managing Partner. Besides, the Singapore-based firm has also appointed Faiz Rahman as its new partner for Indonesia Investments.

''Hero's promotion from Partner to Managing Partner is part of BEENEX's regional plan aimed to enhance support to its portfolio and help them scale their business toward the growth stage of the start-up journey, including potential IPOs in the future,'' a statement said.

Since its inception in 2015, BEENEXT has invested in over 80 companies in India and over 200 companies globally. In 2019, BEENEXT launched its early-stage focused fund with a size of USD 110 million and using this fund, BEENEXT has invested in companies like YAP, M1xchange, BlueSky, Fleetx, Procol, Animall.in and Kitchens@ in India.

''With new leadership having Hero as a Managing Partner, we look for more opportunities of collaboration with fellow founders, co-investors and the experts in India and across the region, and contribute to the growth of the digital economy to the Golden Age,'' BEENEXT founder and CEO Teruhide Sato said.

Choudhary, on his appointment, said India's start-up ecosystem looks promising and is currently ripe with opportunities. ''I look forward to working with the team to support our founder community and help them achieve their full potential,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)