Guj: Cages set up in Ahmedabad locality amid fear of leopards

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:12 IST
Guj: Cages set up in Ahmedabad locality amid fear of leopards
A visual of the injured Leopard. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

A day after a leopard was founddead on the outskirts of Gujarat's Ahmedabad city, the forestdepartment has set up cages in Vastral locality of the cityamid fear of the presence of leopards, an official said onTuesday.

Two cages have been set up in the area and two morewill be installed shortly at Vastral as a ''precautionarymeasure'' after locals feared the presence of leopards in thearea, the official said.

Locals had expressed fear of the presence of a wildanimal, after a buffalo calf was killed in the area, deputyconservator of forests Sakkira Begum said.

An examination of the carcass suggested that the calfwas killed by a feral dog and not leopard or any other wildanimal, she said.

''There is no indication of the presence of any wildanimal in the area, but we have set up cages as aprecautionary measure,'' the official said.

A leopard was found dead on a road on the outskirts ofAhmedabad city on Monday morning, and probe suggested that itwas hit by a vehicle heading towards the city.

The carcass was spotted near Sanathal crossroad,connecting Sarkhej to Bavla town near the city's ring road,which is around 25 km from Vastral area.

