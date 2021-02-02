Rs 54 lakh forex seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI): Foreign currency worth Rs 54lakh was seized from two Dubai bound passengers by customsofficials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here onTuesday ''Two pax bound to Dubai by EK-527 concealed the forex inboondi packets,'' an official release said.

Boondi is an Indian savoury.

