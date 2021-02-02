Left Menu

Rs 54 lakh forex seized at Hyderabad Airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:14 IST
Rs 54 lakh forex seized at Hyderabad Airport

Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI): Foreign currency worth Rs 54lakh was seized from two Dubai bound passengers by customsofficials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here onTuesday ''Two pax bound to Dubai by EK-527 concealed the forex inboondi packets,'' an official release said.

Boondi is an Indian savoury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BPCL, Air India stake sale by Sept; LIC IPO post Oct: DIPAM Secy

The initial public offering IPO of Indias largest insurance company LIC is likely after October this year, a top official said on Tuesday laying out the governments divestment calendar that includes completing the sale of flag carrier Air I...

Euro zone Q4 GDP falls less than expected, another fall seen in Q1

The euro zone economy contracted less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-induced lockdowns, initial EU estimates showed on Tuesday, but it is heading for another, probably steeper decline in the first quarter of this ...

Blessing Agro Farm case: Sebi receives 6,643 claim forms for refund

As many as 6,643 investors have submitted claim forms to Sebi for refund of money invested by them in an illegal investment scheme floated by Blessing Agro Farm India Ltd, the markets regulator said.The last date for submitting refund appli...

ADB, Japan to strengthen cooperation on clean energy in ASEAN region

The Asian Development Bank ADB and Japans Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry METI have signed a memorandum of cooperation to enhance their joint efforts to promote clean energy in southeast Asia. It will strengthen cooperation between ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021