Rs 54 lakh forex seized at Hyderabad Airport

Rs 54 lakh forex seized at Hyderabad AirportPTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:14 IST
Hyderabad, Feb 2 (PTI): Foreign currency worth Rs 54lakh was seized from two Dubai bound passengers by customsofficials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here onTuesday ''Two pax bound to Dubai by EK-527 concealed the forex inboondi packets,'' an official release said.
Boondi is an Indian savoury.
