Left Menu

Book launch: A factfinder "India 2021" for civil services, other competitive examinations

"India 2021" is an all-in-one book which provides comprehensive coverage of events of national and international importance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:10 IST
Book launch: A factfinder "India 2021" for civil services, other competitive examinations
A must-read ready reckoner for Civil Services Exam Preparation. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): "India 2021" is an all-in-one book which provides comprehensive coverage of events of national and international importance. It is a compilation of authoritative text with complete information about the Current affairs of the country, which includes important dignitaries, state policy, public schemes, and important data related to demographics, history, trade, economy, and much more, all categorized in four sections: India, General Knowledge, Current Affairs and the World.

The book is written by Rajiv Mehrishi, Former CAG of India. "India 2021" is published by McGraw Hill. The book is focused for aspirants of Civil Services and other competitive examinations The Book "India 2021" covers all the required information with a perfect blend of static and dynamic content, which is very helpful not only for Civil Services Preliminary and Main examinations but also for all State examinations and various other one-day competitive examinations. Along with monthly current affairs, this edition comes with special coverage on COVID-19 and its impact on various sectors; the latest updates on the US elections, and updated data in all other sections.

The book is highly useful for UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam (Objective), Main Exam (Written), and Personality Test (Interview). McGraw Hill helps students to prepare for various competitive examinations such as UPSC, State PSC, CAT, CTET, NTSE, JEE, NEET and other Engineering, Medical and Management exams, Banking, SSC, and many more through their trusted learning solutions.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amid sloganeering by opposition in Lok Sabha, Tomar assures dialogue inside, outside House on farm laws

By Pragya Kaushika Amid protest by opposition members in Lok Sabha over the new farm laws, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Tuesday that the government is ready for debate inside and outside the parliament on the issu...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Over half in New Delhi may have had COVID, govt survey suggestsMore than half of New Delhis 20 million inhabitants may have been infected with the coronavirus, according to a government s...

No info on losses incurred by farmers for not being able to sell produce in Delhi due to protest: Tomar

The Centre has not received any information on losses incurred by farmers for not being able to sell their produce in the national capital owing to the farmers protest at various border points of the city against new farm laws, Parliament w...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Hal Holbrook, award-winning actor acclaimed for his portrayal of Mark Twain, dies at 95 - NYTHal Holbrook, an award-winning actor acclaimed for his one-man portrayal of American literary...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021