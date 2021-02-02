Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:20 IST
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast sales of about $15 billion from the coronavirus vaccine that it is making along with German partner BioNTech.
The company said it expects total 2021 revenue of between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion.
