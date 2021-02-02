Left Menu

IIFL AMC appoints Manoj Shenoy as CEO

The rich experience Manoj possesses in leading teams will immensely help the growth plans we have charted out for our asset management business, Karan Bhagat, Managing Director and CEO of IIFL Wealth Management.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

IIFL Asset Management on Tuesday said it has appointed Manoj Shenoy as the chief executive officer of the company with immediate effect.

Before joining IIFL Wealth and Asset Management, he was Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at L&T Financial Services -Wealth Management business, the asset management firm said in a statement.

He joined the IIFL Wealth group in April 2020 as executive director following the group's acquisition of L&T Capital Markets, a wholly-owned subsidiary of L&T Finance Holdings.

Shenoy, who has close to three decades of experience in the financial services industry, had also worked with EFG Wealth Management India and Anand Rathi Financial Services.

''The appointment of Manoj Shenoy will further strengthen our position in the asset management industry. IIFL AMC has been a thought leader with innovative offerings. The rich experience Manoj possesses in leading teams will immensely help the growth plans we have charted out for our asset management business,'' Karan Bhagat, Managing Director and CEO of IIFL Wealth Management.

Shenoy said that he is excited to lead the dynamic team at IIFL AMC, a leader in the alternative investment fund (AIF) space and known for its innovative edge.

