Lasa Supergenerics Q3FY21 PAT at 6.56 Crores up by 154% YoY Finance Cost Reduced by 95.40% YoY

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Lasa Supergenerics Limited, a vertically integrated group spanning the entire animal and human healthcare value chain has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31st 2020 (Q3FY21).

Q3FY21 performance overview compared with Q3FY20• The Finance cost reduced by 95.40% Y-o-Y from Rs. 1.6 crore in Q3FY20 to Rs. 0.07 crore in Q3FY21• Revenues from operations stood at Rs. 53.98 crore as against Rs. 39.29 crore in Q3FY20• EBITDA of Rs. 12.56 crore as compared to Rs. 8.16 crore in Q3FY20• EBITDA margins at 23.26% as against 20.78% in Q3FY20• PAT stood at Rs. 6.56 crore as against of Rs. 2.58 crore• EPS for Q3FY21 stood at Rs. 1.61 as compared to Rs. 0.89 in Q3FY20 Q3FY21 performance overview compared with Q2FY21• The Finance cost reduced by 60% Q-o-Q from Rs. 0.19 crore in Q2FY21 to Rs. 0.07 crore in Q3FY21• Revenues from operations stood at Rs. 53.98 crore as against Rs. 54.69 crore in Q2FY21• EBITDA of Rs. 12.56 crore as compared to Rs. 12.79 crore in Q2FY21• EBITDA margins at 23.26%• PAT stood at Rs. 6.56 crore as compared to Rs. 7.05 crore in Q2FY21• EPS for Q3FY21 stood at Rs. 1.61 Highlights For Third quarter ended December 31st 2020Revenues from operations for the Third quarter ended December 31st, 2020 (Q3FY21) stood at Rs. 53.98 crore.

The Company reported Earnings before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of Rs. 12.56 crore in Q3FY21, as against Rs. 12.79 crore in Q3FY21;The Company's EBITDA margin stood at 23.26%The Company reported PAT of Rs. 6.56 crore for Q3FY21The Company's PAT margin stood at 12.10%Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended Q3FY21 stood at Rs. 1.61 Commenting on the performance, Dr. Omkar Herlekar, Chairman – Lasa Supergenerics Limited, said, ''We continued to deliver robust top line in these competitive market scenarios. I am glad to say that we have achieved almost Zero Finance cost in the company, we are in line with our commitments and we continue to work even harder to grow. We remain confident for achieving our objectives of driving sustainable growth in our revenue and cash flows.'' About Lasa Supergenerics Limited (www.lasalabs.com; BSE: 540702; NSE: LASA)Incorporated in 2011, Lasa Supergenerics Limited is a globally well trusted brand with high quality products, accepted by large companies across the globe. Our Company is the pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers. The Company has its unit with state of art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad & Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company has over 25% of APIs exported to counties like Australia, Bangladesh, Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea, Pakistan etc.

