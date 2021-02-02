Lasa Supergenerics Q3FY21 PAT at 6.56 Crores up by 154 per cent YoY Finance Cost Reduced by 95.40 per cent YoY

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 02 (ANI/NewsVoir): Lasa Supergenerics Limited, a vertically integrated group spanning the entire animal and human healthcare value chain has announced its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3FY21). Q3FY21 performance overview compared with Q3FY20

* The Finance cost reduced by 95.40 per cent Y-o-Y from Rs 1.6 crore in Q3FY20 to Rs 0.07 crore in Q3FY21 * Revenues from operations stood at Rs 53.98 crore as against Rs. 39.29 crore in Q3FY20

* EBITDA of Rs 12.56 crore as compared to Rs 8.16 crore in Q3FY20 * EBITDA margins at 23.26 per cent as against 20.78 per cent in Q3FY20

* PAT stood at Rs 6.56 crore as against of Rs 2.58 crore * EPS for Q3FY21 stood at Rs 1.61 as compared to Rs 0.89 in Q3FY20

Q3FY21 performance overview compared with Q2FY21 * The Finance cost reduced by 60 per cent Q-o-Q from Rs 0.19 crore in Q2FY21 to Rs 0.07 crore in Q3FY21

* Revenues from operations stood at Rs 53.98 crore as against Rs 54.69 crore in Q2FY21 * EBITDA of Rs 12.56 crore as compared to Rs 12.79 crore in Q2FY21

* EBITDA margins at 23.26 per cent * PAT stood at Rs 6.56 crore as compared to Rs 7.05 crore in Q2FY21

* EPS for Q3FY21 stood at Rs 1.61 Highlights For Third quarter ended December 31st 2020

Revenues from operations for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020 (Q3FY21) stood at Rs 53.98 crore. The Company reported Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) of Rs 12.56 crore in Q3FY21, as against Rs 12.79 crore in Q3FY21;

The Company's EBITDA margin stood at 23.26 per cent The Company reported PAT of Rs 6.56 crore for Q3FY21

The Company's PAT margin stood at 12.10 per cent Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended Q3FY21 stood at Rs. 1.61

"We continued to deliver a robust top-line in these competitive market scenarios. I am glad to say that we have achieved almost Zero Finance cost in the company, we are in line with our commitments and we continue to work even harder to grow. We remain confident for achieving our objectives of driving sustainable growth in our revenue and cash flows," said Dr Omkar Herlekar, Chairman - Lasa Supergenerics Limited commenting on the performance. Incorporated in 2011, Lasa Supergenerics Limited is a globally well-trusted brand with high-quality products, accepted by large companies across the globe. Our Company is the pioneer and amongst the leading players in the manufacturing of Veterinary APIs, with a well-established brand known for its high-quality products amongst various customers. The Company has its unit with state of art manufacturing facilities located at Mahad & Chiplun, Maharashtra with a total installed capacity of 4,300 MT. The Company has over 25 per cent of APIs exported to counties like Australia, Bangladesh, Middle East, China, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Korea, Pakistan etc.

