Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global markets buoyant as U.S. stimulus debate approaches

Global stock markets gained for a second day on Tuesday, spurred by increased optimism about economic stimulus and global recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:17 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Global markets buoyant as U.S. stimulus debate approaches

Global stock markets gained for a second day on Tuesday, spurred by increased optimism about economic stimulus and global recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their new-found interest in silver. Positive momentum from Asia carried through to Europe, with the pan-European STOXX 600 climbing 1.1%.

Initial European Union estimates showed the euro zone economy contracted less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 but is heading for another, probably steeper decline, in the first quarter of 2021. MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.4% after posting its strongest day in three months on Monday.

MSCI's gauge of Asia-Pacific stocks outside Japan rose 1.4%. China's benchmark CSI300 Index gained 1.5%, helped by easing concerns about tight liquidity and declining cases of new coronavirus infections. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1%. E-mini futures for the S&P 500 index added 0.8%.

Markets were buoyant before negotiations Tuesday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican senators on a new COVID support bill. The GOP's $618 billion stimulus plan released early Monday was about a third the size of the President's proposal. Top Democrats later on Monday filed a joint $1.9 trillion budget measure in a step toward bypassing Republicans. "If you have the ability to have stimulus compromise, it's going to be very supportive for financial assets in the medium term as it means you will have the ability to have an economic recovery," said Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss wealth manager Prime Partners.

"The $1.9 trillion was set as a high bar of the possibilities and in a way to get into a negotiation to get something that would be smaller and more efficient." The dollar was near a seven-week high, benefiting from a euro selloff after coronavirus lockdowns choked consumer spending in Germany, and on short-covering in over-crowded dollar-selling positions.

The dollar index eased by 0.1% to 90.9. Against the dollar, the euro was trading at $1.2032, just above an early December low hit in the previous session.

The Australian dollar pared gains after the country's central bank said it would extend its quantitative easing programme to buy an additional $100 billion of bonds. The Aussie last stood at $0.7602, off the day's high of $0.7662. With global market sentiment remaining upbeat about U.S. fiscal stimulus, core euro zone government bond yields edged up, with the benchmark German 10-year Bund yield < DE10YT=RR.> around two basis points higher at -0.492%.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury note added 3 basis points to yield 1.1087%, its highest since Jan 22. Institutional investors are still digesting the retail trading frenzy that boosted GameStop Corp and other so-called meme stocks in recent sessions against their financial fundamentals, but they have made cautious moves to protect their positions.

GameStop's Frankfurt-listed shares were down 36.5% from Monday's close at 132 euros ($158.8) on Tuesday. The shares closed in U.S. markets at $225. Spot silver prices slipped 5% to $27.53 per ounce, as investors locked in profits after the precious metal touched a near eight-year peak in the previous session, driven by retail investors.

Spot gold fell 0.9% Tuesday to $1,841.96 per ounce. Brent crude was up 2.3% at $57.65 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 2.35% to $54.82 a barrel after major crude producers showed they were reining in output roughly in line with their commitments. ($1 = 0.8312 euros)

(Additional reporting by Kane Wu in Hong Kong; editing by Richard Pullin, Giles Elgood, Larry King)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chiefs of Air Staff Conclave to be held at Air Force Station Yelahanka

The Indian Air Force will host a Chiefs of Air Staff CAS Conclave on 3rd and 4th Feb 21 at Air Force Station Yelahanka. The Conclave will be a unique one where the Chiefs of Air Staff from various countries would brainstorm and synergize t...

Vietnam confirms latest virus outbreak is more contagious UK variant

Vietnams health minister said on Tuesday a newly detected coronavirus outbreak, which has infected 301 people and spread to 10 provinces and cities, is caused by the more contagious British variant of the coronavirus. The new variant is spr...

UK's Gove: Serious problems with N. Ireland trade, grace period must be extended

British Minister Michael Gove said there were serious problems with the post-Brexit arrangements for trade with Northern Ireland and called for an extension of the grace periods currently relaxing some rules.In the short term there are a nu...

As pandemic reshuffles housing, Houston's long growth spurt may be over -data firm

The rush of people leaving urban areas for the suburbs because of the coronavirus may have ended one of the nations most remarkable streaks of urban growth, according to estimates from data firm Unacast that tracked changes in the home loca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021