Left Menu

Britain sketches out post-Brexit state aid scheme

Britain wants to establish a more flexible system of subsidy rules than those in place when it was a member of the European Union, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 05:32 IST
Britain sketches out post-Brexit state aid scheme

Britain wants to establish a more flexible system of subsidy rules than those in place when it was a member of the European Union, business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Wednesday. Having left the EU fully in January, Britain is reshaping its economy and fought hard in negotiations with Brussels for the right to set its own state aid rules - albeit with agreed limitations.

Kwarteng said the new subsidy rules would make Britain more attractive to investors while staying within the terms of the EU exit agreement and avoiding a return to 1970s policies of supporting unprofitable industries. "We want to use our newfound freedoms to propel the UK to the forefront of innovation and help create the jobs of the future, while also making the UK the best place to start and grow a business," he said in a statement.

He was speaking as the government launched an initial public consultation on the scheme, the first stage in a process that will eventually lead to legislation. The EU exit deal contains principles the new subsidy regime must comply with - part of the EU's efforts to make sure Brexit did not create a heavily subsidised competitor on its doorstep

Britain has been critical of states like China whom it says heavily subsidises state-owned enterprises that distort international trade. However, it argues that a more flexible and less bureaucratic regime than the EU's will let it foster growth industries, small businesses and research and development. Kwarteng's department said the new system would devolve control of subsidies to local public authorities and semi-autonomous regions of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, but would not allow firms to play one region or nation off against another.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

New Zealand medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of a COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc and Germans BioNTech, the government said on Wednesday. The provisional approval of the Pfizer-B...

FACTBOX-What has Biden done so far to roll back Trump's immigration policies?

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday ordered a review of asylum processing and the legal immigration system, part of a major effort to reverse many of the restrictive policies put in place by former President Donald Trump.Heres what Biden ha...

Congressmen seek FBI inquiry into vandalism of Gandhi statue

An Indian-American Congressman sought an FBI investigation on Tuesday into the desecration of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in California, even as several other lawmakers condemned the act of vandalisation.A bronze statue of Gandhi in the Cent...

Days before coup, IMF sent Myanmar $350 mln in emergency aid it cannot get back

Last week, the International Monetary Fund sent 350 million in cash to the Myanmar government, part of a no-strings-attached emergency aid package to help the country battle the coronavirus pandemic.Days later, military leaders seized power...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021