Shahlon Silk Industries expanding geographical reach

Added marquee clients in both domestic and international marketsMumbai 3rd February, 2021: Shahlon Silk Industries Ltd., a leading fabric and manmade fibre company in India, is expanding its geographical reach to cater to more markets as the demand for textile products showing excellent strength in both domestic and international markets led by increasing demand for fashion and furnishing products. After expanding its geographical base, the company exports its products to 15 countries like United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Belgium, Egypt, Jordan, North Africa, Thailand, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Korea. Many countries and companies are already expanding their sources of man-made fabrics/yarns from different nations rather than relying on a few countries. India is expected to gain significantly out of this as the county has been moving towards man-made fibres from cotton fibres and can be a huge sourcing nation for the World. The company, which is primarily engaged into manufacturing and exporting of synthetic textile yarn and fabrics, garners 87% of its revenues from domestic markets and 17% from exports. The Surat based company has four manufacturing facilities at different locations in Gujarat (Kim, Karanj, Kosamba and Sachin). The company's total installed capacity for Fabric manufacturing is 40 million meters per annum while it is 22,200 metric tons per annum for manufacturing Yarns. Fabrics and synthetic yarns find usage in number of user applications like weaving, furnishing, laces, tapes, knitting, velvet, labels, carpets etc. The company has major share of domestic revenues from garments makers situated at cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru which are manufacturing garments for leading domestic and international brands. Commenting on expanding geographical reach, Mr. Dhirubhai Shah, Chairman of Shahlon Silk Industries, said, "During the current quarter, we have added marquee clients in both domestic and interactional markets, which would result in increased volumes. The global trade and supply chain scenario has been changing and favouring India, in terms of becoming key sourcing partner for both fabric and manmade fibre products" He further added that, "We are focussing on improving our operating margins and profitability through better revenue mix and operational efficiencies. Besides, focussing on expanding our geographical reach and adding more customers across the world and fully committed to capitalise on the changing industry landscape."

