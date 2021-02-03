Left Menu

V-Guard's Q3 revenue jumps 32 pc to Rs 835 crore

Consumer electrical and electronics company V-Guard Industries said on Wednesday its consolidated net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled Rs 835 crore, up by 32 per cent from Rs 632 crore in the corresponding period of previous year.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:25 IST
V-Guard's Q3 revenue jumps 32 pc to Rs 835 crore
V-Guard started operations in 1977 with a capital of Rs 1 lakh. Image Credit: ANI

Consumer electrical and electronics company V-Guard Industries said on Wednesday its consolidated net revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 totalled Rs 835 crore, up by 32 per cent from Rs 632 crore in the corresponding period of previous year. The profit after tax moved up by 77 per cent to Rs 78.25 crore from Rs 44.24 crore in Q3 FY20.

Stabilisers, wires, fans, pumps, kitchen appliances, and digital UPS categories performed well, said the company. Electric water heaters saw moderate growth due to the Covid-related disruption at the factory which impacted supplies during the early part of the quarter.

Cashflow from operations continues to be strong, arising from prudent working capital management. "Improved consumer sentiment, festive season, and share gain from unorganised sector have driven growth during the quarter," said Mithun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director of V-Guard Industries.

However, a sharp increase in commodity prices led to a slight drop in gross margins. "We will continue to take appropriate pricing actions, depending on the situation in the coming months. Our channel partners remain robust and healthy as we prudently manage inventory and receivables." Chittilappilly said the company expects good performance to continue into the last quarter of this financial year, considering the broad-based recovery in the macro environment and strong traction in focus categories.

V-Guard follows an asset-light model, outsourcing nearly 58 per cent of its products from a range of vendors. It has tie-ups with small scale industries and self-help groups spread across southern India. The blended manufacturing policy helps optimise capital expenditure and working capital requirements. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Asian boxing championship in April or May: BFI chief Ajay Singh

The postponed Asian Boxing Championship, which India is scheduled to host, will be organised in either April or May this year, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh revealed on Wednesday after being re-elected to the post at the b...

Runaway criminal from UP held in Mumbai

A 23-year-old man, wanted in afiring case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, has beenarrested from Kurla here, police said on Wednesday, adding acountry-made pistol was seized from the accused.Three persons were injured when the accus...

COVAX aims to deliver at least 240 mln COVID vaccines in H1 2021

The COVAX coronavirus vaccine sharing facility aims to distribute at least 240 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the first half of this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday.The facility, which is co-led by GAVI, the World H...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls rebounded in January - ADP

Hiring by U.S. private employers rebounded in January, though COVID-19 infections continued to soar, hurting operations in the leisure and hospitality industry. Private payrolls increased by 174,000 jobs last month, the ADP National Employm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021