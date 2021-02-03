Left Menu

Airbus to partner Flytech to train drone pilots in India

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 17:59 IST
Airbus to partner Flytech to train drone pilots in India
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Airbus signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding (MoU) withFlytech Aviation Academy, a leadingIndian aviation training academy, to explore collaborationopportunities in Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS)training.

The MoU was inked at Aero India 2021, the country'spremier defence and aerospace show, which began here onWednesday.

Airbus said in a statement that it brings a wealth ofexperience in aviation training, courseware development,safety and quality standards, while Flytech excels in aviationtraining services, including the training of Unmanned AerialVehicles (UAV).

The two will look for synergies.

''The drone technology is being rapidly adopted as itspotential and applicability in multiple industries anddomains, including commercial entities, individuals, armedforces and government organisations is being recognised,''saidCaptain Mamatha, Chief Executive Officer and Chief FlyingInstructor at Flytech Aviation Academy.

According to the statement, the government estimates thatthere are 40,000 drones in the country and expects the numberto reach one million in five years.

That will require some 500,000 drone pilots.

''The drone and remotely piloted aircraft industry isevolving rapidly.

This increases the demand for drone pilots equipped withthe necessary skills and knowledge of safety and flyingregulations along with technical proficiency,'' said RemiMaillard, President and Managing Director Airbus India & SouthAsia.

''As part of the MoU, Airbus andFlytech will work towardproviding best-in-class training to budding drone pilots,ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality'', thestatement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IED kills four Tunisian soldiers in mountain region

An improvised explosive device killed four Tunisian soldiers patrolling in a mountain region near the Algerian border, Defence Ministry spokesman Mohammed Zekri said on Wednesday.The mountainous Moghila area, near the impoverished city of K...

Asian boxing championship in April or May: BFI chief Ajay Singh

The postponed Asian Boxing Championship, which India is scheduled to host, will be organised in either April or May this year, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh revealed on Wednesday after being re-elected to the post at the b...

Runaway criminal from UP held in Mumbai

A 23-year-old man, wanted in afiring case registered against him in Uttar Pradesh, has beenarrested from Kurla here, police said on Wednesday, adding acountry-made pistol was seized from the accused.Three persons were injured when the accus...

COVAX aims to deliver at least 240 mln COVID vaccines in H1 2021

The COVAX coronavirus vaccine sharing facility aims to distribute at least 240 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the first half of this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday.The facility, which is co-led by GAVI, the World H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021