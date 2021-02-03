Airbus to partner Flytech to train drone pilots in India

Airbus signed a Memorandum ofUnderstanding (MoU) withFlytech Aviation Academy, a leadingIndian aviation training academy, to explore collaborationopportunities in Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS)training.

The MoU was inked at Aero India 2021, the country'spremier defence and aerospace show, which began here onWednesday.

Airbus said in a statement that it brings a wealth ofexperience in aviation training, courseware development,safety and quality standards, while Flytech excels in aviationtraining services, including the training of Unmanned AerialVehicles (UAV).

The two will look for synergies.

''The drone technology is being rapidly adopted as itspotential and applicability in multiple industries anddomains, including commercial entities, individuals, armedforces and government organisations is being recognised,''saidCaptain Mamatha, Chief Executive Officer and Chief FlyingInstructor at Flytech Aviation Academy.

According to the statement, the government estimates thatthere are 40,000 drones in the country and expects the numberto reach one million in five years.

That will require some 500,000 drone pilots.

''The drone and remotely piloted aircraft industry isevolving rapidly.

This increases the demand for drone pilots equipped withthe necessary skills and knowledge of safety and flyingregulations along with technical proficiency,'' said RemiMaillard, President and Managing Director Airbus India & SouthAsia.

''As part of the MoU, Airbus andFlytech will work towardproviding best-in-class training to budding drone pilots,ensuring the highest standards of safety and quality'', thestatement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)