MMTC-PAMP appoints Anika Agarwal as president of consumer business

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-02-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 19:21 IST
MMTC-PAMP, a joint venture between MMTC and global accredited refiner and fabricator of precious metals PAMP S A, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anika Agarwal as President - Consumer Business.

Agarwal, who will report to MMTC-PAMP Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Vikas Singh, will be responsible for building and delivering the strategy to build MMTC PAMP's brand and footprint in India the physical and digital spaces, according to a statement.

Before MMTC-PAMP, Agarwal worked with Max Bupa Health Insurance where she held several leadership roles in the last nine years within marketing, digital transformation, direct and digital sales functions and has played a pivotal role in building many industry-first digital innovations for the Indian health insurance market.

She had also spent almost seven years with Nokia Corporation in India, Middle East and Africa.

“India is one of the largest markets for gold, and the precious metal has a central role in the country's culture.” “MMTC-PAMP is known for providing the best quality and highest purity products and I look forward to deepen MMTC-PAMP's retail and digital presence to build a strong omni-channel consumer business and create a preferred brand in the mostly unorganised precious metals market in India,” Agarwal said.

MMTC-PAMP is rapidly evolving in building a consumer-centric portfolio, and Agarwal's immense experience will anchor the organisation's journey and position us as one of the fastest-growing brands' in the precious metals segment in India, Singh added.

MMTC-PAMP has several products and services across the country including retail outlets or verification centres for consumers to sell back their jewellery, Gold and Silver bars and coins with 999.9 purity standards and has also created one of the world's first digital gold accounts with a range of plans for the Indian consumers.

