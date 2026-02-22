Abhishek Sharma Breaks T20 World Cup Duck but Falls Short

India's star opener Abhishek Sharma finally opened his T20 World Cup account after three successive ducks. His promising innings ended for 15, with India trailing at 29 for three after five overs in their chase of 188 against South Africa in their Group 1 Super Eights clash on Sunday.

Aiden Markram's off-spin proved effective as he claimed the in-form Ishan Kishan for a duck. Marco Jansen followed with the dismissal of Tilak Varma, whose inside edge confirmed a spike on review, sending him back for 1.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav responded by striking two crisp boundaries, easing the mounting pressure. While Abhishek Sharma broke his duck streak with a boundary and struck Kagiso Rabada for six, Corbin Bosch's stunning catch ended his innings prematurely. In the earlier innings, David Miller's stellar performance of 63, supported by Dewald Brevis's 45, led a recovery, countered by Jasprit Bumrah's brilliant 3/15 bowling effort that restricted South Africa to 187/7.