EU Demands U.S. Honor Trade Accord Amid Tariff Turmoil

The European Commission has urged the U.S. to adhere to the terms of last year's EU-U.S. trade deal, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn former President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

In the wake of the ruling, Trump introduced new temporary tariffs starting at 10%, which were subsequently increased to 15%. The EU Commission emphasized the need for 'full clarity' regarding Washington's future actions to ensure transatlantic trade remains 'fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial.'

The trade deal, which initially set a 15% tariff for most EU goods, allowed zero tariffs for specific items. The Commission highlighted that unpredictable tariffs undermine global market confidence, calling for U.S. compliance with the agreed terms.

