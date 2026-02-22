Left Menu

EU Demands U.S. Honor Trade Accord Amid Tariff Turmoil

The European Commission insists the U.S. adhere to last year's EU-U.S. trade deal after the Supreme Court invalidated Trump's global tariffs and he imposed new levies. The Commission demands clarity from Washington, underscoring the importance of fair, balanced transatlantic trade. The U.S. had initially agreed to a 15% tariff rate on most EU goods, with zero tariffs on certain products.

Updated: 22-02-2026 21:31 IST
The European Commission has urged the U.S. to adhere to the terms of last year's EU-U.S. trade deal, following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn former President Donald Trump's global tariffs.

In the wake of the ruling, Trump introduced new temporary tariffs starting at 10%, which were subsequently increased to 15%. The EU Commission emphasized the need for 'full clarity' regarding Washington's future actions to ensure transatlantic trade remains 'fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial.'

The trade deal, which initially set a 15% tariff for most EU goods, allowed zero tariffs for specific items. The Commission highlighted that unpredictable tariffs undermine global market confidence, calling for U.S. compliance with the agreed terms.

