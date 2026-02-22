Trans-Atlantic Trade Turmoil: EU Challenges US Tariff Policy

In the wake of a pivotal US Supreme Court decision, the European Union's executive branch is demanding clarity and compliance from its American trade ally. This follows the court's annulment of significant tariffs imposed under former President Donald Trump, which has thrown trans-Atlantic trade relations into uncertainty.

President Trump's call for a global tariff hike to 15%, up from the previous 10%, further complicates the situation. The European Commission stands firm, urging the US to adhere to the commitments established in the 2025 EU-US Joint Statement, underscoring the need for fair and balanced trade.

As trade tensions escalate, EU officials consider deploying the Anti-Coercion Instrument to safeguard European interests. This could lead to significant restrictions on US market access, impacting American exports and deepening trans-Atlantic trade disputes.

(With inputs from agencies.)