BJP MLA Caught in Bribery Scandal: Judicial Custody Until March

Dr Chandru Lamani, a BJP MLA, has been remanded to judicial custody amid allegations of accepting a bribe from a contractor. The Lokayukta's trap revealed that Lamani demanded Rs 11 lakh for a project, accepting Rs 5 lakh. Two personal assistants were also arrested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:35 IST
BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani has found himself in the midst of a bribery scandal, remanded to judicial custody until March 3. This decision follows allegations sourced from a Lokayukta trap, indicating that Lamani accepted a Rs 5 lakh bribe from contractor Vijay Pujar.

Sources reveal that the bribe was connected to works sanctioned under the Minor Irrigation Department, specifically the construction of retaining walls along a roadway. Lamani reportedly demanded a total of Rs 11 lakh to execute the project, accepting the initial installment before his apprehension.

Alongside Lamani, his aides Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik were also detained. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured that the Lokayukta, an independent body, would handle the investigation without governmental interference, reinforcing the administration's commitment to justice.

