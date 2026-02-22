BJP MLA Caught in Bribery Scandal: Judicial Custody Until March

BJP MLA Dr Chandru Lamani has found himself in the midst of a bribery scandal, remanded to judicial custody until March 3. This decision follows allegations sourced from a Lokayukta trap, indicating that Lamani accepted a Rs 5 lakh bribe from contractor Vijay Pujar.

Sources reveal that the bribe was connected to works sanctioned under the Minor Irrigation Department, specifically the construction of retaining walls along a roadway. Lamani reportedly demanded a total of Rs 11 lakh to execute the project, accepting the initial installment before his apprehension.

Alongside Lamani, his aides Manjunath Valmiki and Guru Naik were also detained. Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar assured that the Lokayukta, an independent body, would handle the investigation without governmental interference, reinforcing the administration's commitment to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)