Rajasthan govt to open 500 AYUSH wellness centres

The Rajasthan government will open 500 AYUSH health and wellness centres in the state, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said on Wednesday.

In order to increase the popularity of Ayurveda, Homeopathic and Unani systems of medicine and to connect with medico tourism, the AYUSH centres would be opened soon, he said.

Sharma said the state government is committed to strengthening and expanding Ayurveda, Homeopathy and Unani systems of medicine.

He said that the benefits of these medical practices and the facilities being provided by the state government will also be disseminated so that the people can take advantage of them.

