Left Menu

Inclusion of Indian G-Secs in global indices likely by 2nd half of next fiscal: DEA Secretary

Repayment for past loans in the next financial year has been pegged at Rs 2.80 lakh crore.The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.As a result, net borrowing would come down to Rs 9.24 lakh crore for the next fiscal, while for the current fiscal it is estimated at Rs 10.52 lakh crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:11 IST
Inclusion of Indian G-Secs in global indices likely by 2nd half of next fiscal: DEA Secretary

The government and RBI are working on inclusion of Indian sovereign bonds in global bond indices and it may become a reality by the second half of the next fiscal, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Wednesday.

The move would attract higher foreign flows as many overseas funds are mandated to track global indices. It will also help bring in large passive investments from overseas, as a result of which more domestic capital would be available for industry as crowding out would be reduced.

''We are trying for the first half itself but if not in first half, it can maximum stretch to second half,'' he told PTI in an interview when asked about the timeline for inclusion of government bonds in global indices.

Some specified securities which will be listed on the indices will not have a lock-in requirement.

Globally, there are some large institutional investors that track these indices, such as Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Market Bond index, for positional decisions on sovereign papers.

To facilitate this, the RBI last year opened certain specified categories of government securities (G-Secs) for non-resident investors as part of an initiative to deepen the bond market.

RBI, in a notification, had said that a separate route namely Fully Accessible Route (FAR) for investment by non-residents in securities issued by the Government of India has been notified.

Allaying apprehensions on impact of large borrowing on private investment, Bajaj said there is ample liquidity in the market. As a result, the cost of borrowing for the government also declined this year, he added.

There are other alternatives before the government, including the National Social Security Fund (NSSF).

''If private sector needs come up, we will be happy to create space for them,'' he said.

The government will borrow Rs 12.05 lakh crore from the market in 2021-22, lower than the Rs 12.80 lakh crore estimated for the current financial year.

According to the Revised Estimate, the gross borrowing for the current financial year was raised to Rs 12.8 lakh crore as against the Budget Estimate of Rs 7.8 lakh crore, registering an increase of 64 per cent.

''The gross borrowing from the market for the next year would be around Rs 12 lakh crores. We plan to continue with our path of fiscal consolidation, and intend to reach a fiscal deficit level below 4.5 per cent of GDP by 2025-2026 with a fairly steady decline over the period,'' Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said had said while unveiling Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Gross borrowing includes repayments of past loans. Repayment for past loans in the next financial year has been pegged at Rs 2.80 lakh crore.

The government raises money from the market to fund its fiscal deficit through dated securities and treasury bills.

As a result, net borrowing would come down to Rs 9.24 lakh crore for the next fiscal, while for the current fiscal it is estimated at Rs 10.52 lakh crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kangana vs Diljit 2.0: stars engage in fresh Twitter spat over song on Rihanna

Actors Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh were involved in another Twitter spat on Wednesday with the Queen star criticising the singer-actors special song dedication to pop star Rihanna for her support to farmers protest, and the Punjabi ar...

Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Praveen Sinha appointed acting CBI chief

CBI Additional Director Praveen Sinha, a 1988-batch Gujarat cadre IPS, has been appointed acting chief of the agency till a decision on a new director is taken to succeed Rishi Kumar Shukla who retired on Wednesday after a two-year fixed st...

SeQuent Scientific PAT up 65 pc at Rs 39.69 cr

Animal health firm SeQuent Scientific on Wednesday reported a 65.03 percent rise in its consolidated profit after tax to PAT Rs 39.69 crore for the quarter ended in December.The company had posted a PAT of Rs 24.05 crore for the correspondi...

Tennis-Australian Open tuneup matches on Thursday cancelled due to COVID-19

Up to 600 players and support staff connected to the Australian Open will have to isolate until they have been tested for COVID-19 after a hotel quarantine worker in Melbourne returned a positive result for the virus on Wednesday.Play at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021