Procter & Gamble Q2 net profit jumps 84 pc to Rs 250.62 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 20:29 IST
FMCG firm Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd on Wednesday reported an 84.37 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 250.62 crore for the second quarter ended December 2020.

The company, which follows July-June financial year, had posted a net profit of Rs 135.93 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, Procter & Gamble said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations surged 18.52 per cent to Rs 1,018.44 crore during the period under review as against Rs 859.27 crore in the October-December period last fiscal.

''Both the feminine care and healthcare business delivered strong double-digit growth in the quarter and grew ahead of category,'' the company said in an earnings statement.

The company has delivered double-digit profit growth for the second consecutive quarter this year, its Managing Director Madhusudan Gopalan said.

''The growth was driven by the strength of our trusted product portfolio, strong retail execution and strong market recovery in the quarter,'' he added.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 690.08 crore as against Rs 686.29 crore.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, the company informed that its board at its meeting held on Wednesday has declared an interim dividend of Rs 85 on every equity share of Rs 10 for FY 2020-21.

Shares of Procter & Gamble Health Ltd on Friday settled at Rs 11,353.85 apiece on BSE, up 2.03 per cent from the previous close.

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Vaiko tells partymen to not aspire for MLA, MP posts

MDMK chief Vaiko on Wednesday toldpartymen to give up dreams of becoming a legislator, a Memberof Parliament or a minister and instead focus on working forthe party ideology so that the next generation could carry onthe fight.Addressing a m...

India's farmers in global spotlight: Ministers, Bollywood biggies vs Rihanna, Thunberg and other celebs

India on Wednesday hit out at global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support of the farmers protests, the focus of a sharply polarised international debate that saw several Bollywood and cric...

Venezuela's Guaidó says seized funds in U.S. may be used for vaccine payments

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaid said on Wednesday it would be possible to use funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department due to sanctions on President Nicolas Maduros government to pay for COVID-19 vaccines.Guaid said Maduros ...

Olympics-Hockey Canada names management team for 2022 Beijing Winter Games

Doug Armstrong of the St. Louis Blues was confirmed as general manager of Canadas mens Olympic ice hockey team on Wednesday, with National Hockey League players set to return to the international stage at the 2022 Beijing Winter Games. Arms...
