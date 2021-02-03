Left Menu

Brookfield India REIT initial public offer gets subscribed 15 pc on first day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:30 IST
The initial public offer of Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) was subscribed 15 per cent on the first day of subscription on Wednesday.

It received bids for 1,15,12,600 units against 7,62,78,200 units on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

Institutional investors category was subscribed 3 per cent and other investors portion was 30 per cent.

Brookfield India hit the capital market with its REIT public issue on Wednesday to raise up to Rs 3,800 crore.

Investment firm Brookfield India's REIT on Tuesday raised Rs 1,710 crore from anchor investors.

Brookfield REIT will be the third listed trust in India if it is successfully subscribed.

The first one Embassy Office Parks REIT, backed by Blackstone and Embassy group, got listed in April 2019 after raising Rs 4,750 crore.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja and Blackstone, was listed in August last year and had raised Rs 4,500 crore.

The initial public offer of Brookfield India REIT has a price band of Rs 274-275 apiece and will close on February 5.

Brookfield REIT, the country's only 100 per cent institutionally managed public commercial real estate vehicle, is issuing units aggregating up to Rs 3,800 crore.

The net proceeds from the public issue will be utilised for partial or full pre-payment or scheduled repayment of the existing debt of Asset special purpose vehicles.

The units are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

REIT is aimed at attracting investment in the real estate sector by monetising rent-yielding assets. It helps unlock the massive value of real estate assets and enable retail participation.

Ambit Private Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd, IIFL Securities Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, J P Morgan India Pvt Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd and SBI Capital Markets Ltd are the managers to the offer.

