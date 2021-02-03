Business briefs 2

Left Menu

Vans Skilling and Advisory on Wednesday said that it has raised an undisclosed amount from marquee investors, including its existing nine investors.

The company, founded by former senior advisor of Ola, Srinivas Chunduru, will utilise the funds for expanding its reach, as per an official statement.

* * *Bandhan Bank appoints Arvind Singla as head of operations, technology * Bandhan Bank on Wednesday appointed Arvind Singla as the head of operations and technology.

Prior to this, Singla served as the director and head of consumer operations of Citibank, according to an official statement.

* * *Hershey elevates Herjit Bhalla as vice-president for India, AEMEA * Chocolate maker Hershey has announced the elevation of Herjit Bhalla as the vice-president for India and Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa (AEMEA) effective from January 2021, according to a company statement.

Bhalla has been leading the company's operations in India as the managing director for three years, it said.

