Left Menu

TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13, after girl dies

The Italian regulator, Garante della Privacy, said TikTok had agreed to block all accounts in Italy from Feb. 9, and to readmit only users who provided a date of birth showing they were at least 13 years old. A button will also be introduced into the app to enable members to report users who appear to be under 13, TikTok's head of child safety in Europe, Alexandra Evans, said in a statement.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 03-02-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 22:27 IST
TikTok to block users in Italy who say they are under 13, after girl dies
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

The video-sharing app TikTok said on Wednesday it had agreed with Italian authorities to block all users who gave their age as under 13, among other measures, after the death of a 10-year-old girl was blamed on a breath-holding social media challenge. Prosecutors in Palermo are investigating that case, which has led to increased scrutiny of children's use of social media platforms.

TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, first gained popularity in Asia and now also has a big following in the West. It has become hugely popular among teenagers in Italy during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Italian regulator, Garante della Privacy, said TikTok had agreed to block all accounts in Italy from Feb. 9, and to readmit only users who provided a date of birth showing they were at least 13 years old.

A button will also be introduced into the app to enable members to report users who appear to be under 13, TikTok's head of child safety in Europe, Alexandra Evans, said in a statement. Garante della Privacy said it reserved the right to verify whether the proposed measures were effective.

"Such steps will not solve the issue," Guido Scorza, a member of Garante's board, told Reuters. "But they can certainly help in reducing the number of children under 13 using the app by giving parents an additional chance to check whether their children are using something they should not be using." The regulator said TikTok had also agreed to evaluate using artificial intelligence to detect under-age accounts.

"That means using data on profile activity - such as interactions with other users or content uploads - to ascertain the age of users," Scorza said. TikTok will, however, have to discuss this proposal with the Irish privacy authority, which is the European Union's lead data protection authority for TikTok because the firm has its European head office in Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"A symbol of hope" - German military aid arrives in Portugal

A German military plane carrying over 20 doctors and nurses together with ventilators and hospital beds arrived on Wednesday in coronavirus-stricken Portugal, where a severe rise in cases has prompted several European nations to offer help....

Soccer-Serie A to vote on selling stake to private consortium

Italys top flight Serie A clubs will decide on Thursday whether to sell a stake in the leagues key revenue driving media business to a private equity consortium.The move would be the latest sign of growing private equity in sports leagues a...

COVID-19: Over 39,500 health care workers vaccinated so far in HP

A total of 4,356 people were administered the COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs so far in the state to 43,944, a senior health official said.He said 5,836 health workers...

145 fell ill after having biryani at Assam govt event; probe ordered

As many as 145 people werehospitalised due to suspected food poisoning in Assams KarbiAnglong district after having biryani at a government functionattended by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, prompting theauthorities to order an inquiry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021