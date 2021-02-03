Redmi India, a sub-brand of Xiaomi India, on Wednesday said it has roped in actor Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador for Redmi 9 Power. This partnership will further the brand's existing campaign -- 'More Power to you, a statement said.

''We are thrilled to partner with Sonu Sood to endorse one of our best selling smartphones. We have always focused on ensuring the best specs, highest quality and honest pricing. ''Sonu's ability to strike a chord with the masses and his drive to do good will help cement Redmi's ambition of enabling everyone through technology,'' Xiaomi India COO Muralikrishnan B said.

Sood said he and the company share the same vision of a better future and 'education for all'. ''I am happy to represent a brand such as Redmi that is striving to give back to the nation in a manner that truly enables a society in need,'' he added.

***** HCL Tech, Alteryx ink global strategic alliance to accelerate analytics automation* IT services firm HCL Technologies on Wednesday said it has formed a global strategic alliance with Alteryx, Inc to help companies with analytics automation and digital transformation priorities. As part of this strategic engagement, HCL has also been named an Alteryx Elite Alliance Partner. ''The alliance will also accelerate Alteryx usage in Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure to meet customers' hybrid cloud modernisation needs and strengthen HCL's portfolio of data science and transformative analytics automation,'' a statement said. In addition, HCL's rapidly growing digital and analytics services will accelerate the digital journey of knowledge workers in the Global 2000 with Alteryx's unique ease-of-use and unified analytics, data science and process automation capabilities, it added.

As part of the alliance, Alteryx and HCL will also develop and execute a variety of go-to-market initiatives to reach clients worldwide. ***** Kisho Capital launches rolling fund for early-stage tech start-ups in India* Early-stage venture capital fund Kisho Capital on Wednesday launched a rolling fund that will support about 20 startups annually, investing up to Rs 1 crore in each entity.

''The fund plans to support about 20 start-ups annually by investing upto 1 crore in each under its programme. Kisho Capital's fund model is oriented towards start-ups in the seed/pre-series A rounds which are technologically advanced with initial traction, especially those that use AI and ML for personalisation and automation,'' a statement said.

Kisho Capital will invest in home automation, health tech, social community, B2B SaaS, and fintech companies, it added.

A rolling fund is a type of investment vehicle that allows fund managers to share deal flow with fund investors on an annual subscription basis without raising the entire fund money at one go. An investor basically commits to a specific capital that he is willing to deploy through the fund and sends money in tranches as and when required by the fund.

