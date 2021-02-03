Left Menu

Security cover at farmers' protest sites maybe affected as DTC buses to be withdrawn

The security cover at and near the farmers protest locations might be affected as the Delhi government has decided to withdraw DTC buses on special hire to various departments.The low-floor DTC buses are extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:16 IST
Security cover at farmers' protest sites maybe affected as DTC buses to be withdrawn

The security cover at and near the farmers' protest locations might be affected as the Delhi government has decided to withdraw DTC buses on special hire to various departments.

The low-floor DTC buses are extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city. The departments concerned have been asked to relieve the buses, officials said.

''All the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses on special hire have been decided to be withdrawn with immediate effect. It has also been decided by the authorities that approval of the government will be required now before requisition of buses under special hire,'' a government official said.

Currently, there are over 3,700 DTC buses, out of which nearly 10 per cent are under special hire, the officials said.

The development has come amid massive deployment of police and paramilitary personnel on borders of the city where farmers are sitting in protest for over two months against the Centre's agri laws.

Some DTC buses that were used by police and security personnel to block the roads during tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26, were vandalised by a section of protesters who had entered the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DRDO chief lauds govt after HAL bags contract to manufacture 83 LCA

The Defence Research Development Organisation DRDO chief G Satheesh Reddy on Wednesday lauded the Defence Ministry for handing over the contract to manufacture 83 Light Combat Aircraft LCA Tejas Mark-1A fighters to the Hindustan Aeronautic...

Officer who died after storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor

U.S. lawmakers, the Washington mayor and police officers filed beneath the soaring U.S. Capitol dome on Wednesday to pay tribute to Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police officer who died from injuries sustained during the Jan. 6 storming of th...

WRAPUP 6-Swings in some Reddit favorites ease; Yellen eyes stock volatility

Wild swings in stock prices of GamesStop and other social media darlings subsided on Wednesday, a day after a sharp selloff, as investors turned their focus to the possibility of tighter U.S. trading regulations. Mass buying over the past t...

G-7 countries seek restoration of power to democratically elected govt in Myanmar

Deeply concerned by the detention of political leaders in Myanmar following a coup, foreign ministers of G-7 countries on Wednesday asked the military in the country to immediately end the state of emergency and restore power to the democra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021