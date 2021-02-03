Left Menu

Corporate Affairs Ministry revises threshold for paid-up capital, turnover for small companies

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has revised the definition of small companies under the Companies Act by increasing their thresholds for paid-up capital from "not exceeding Rs 50 lakh" to "not exceeding Rs two crore" and turnover from "not exceeding Rs two crore" to "not exceeding Rs 20 crore"

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:57 IST
Corporate Affairs Ministry revises threshold for paid-up capital, turnover for small companies
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Corporate Affairs Ministry has revised the definition of small companies under the Companies Act by increasing their thresholds for paid-up capital from "not exceeding Rs 50 lakh" to "not exceeding Rs two crore" and turnover from "not exceeding Rs two crore" to "not exceeding Rs 20 crore" The gazette notification was issued on Tuesday.

A Ministry release said the step, in line with the government's vision, is expected to benefit more than two lakh companies in terms of lesser compliances, lesser filing fees and lesser penalties in the event of any defaults. "Small companies are the backbone of our corporate world. They represent the entrepreneurial aspirations and innovation capabilities of lakhs of citizens. They contribute to employment and GDP in a very substantial manner," the release said, adding that the government has always been committed to taking measures which create a more conducive business environment for such law-abiding companies.

The release said benefits of reduction in compliance burden for over two lakh companies as a direct consequence of the revised definition include no need to prepare cash flow statement as part of financial statement. Mandatory rotation of auditor will not be required. While other companies require providing details of remuneration to directors and key managerial personnel, small companies are required to provide details of the only aggregate amount of remuneration drawn by directors in its annual return.

An auditor of small companies is not required to report on the adequacy of the internal financial controls and its operating effectiveness in the auditor's report, the release said. The annual return of the company can be signed by the Company Secretary or where there is no company secretary by a single director of the company, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

Santander books record annual loss of 8.77 bln euros, Q4 net profit falls 90%

New Zealand regulator approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden White House says cannot release Trump visitor logs

The Biden administration cannot release visitor logs from former President Donald Trumps White House, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told a news briefing on Wednesday. The White House said on Tuesday it would look into whether it can mak...

Gehlot directs officials about effective implementation of schemes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday instructed officials about effective implementation of schemes related to education, health, drinking water and employment in the state.He said these schemes are important from the point of...

WRAPUP 7-Myanmar police file charges against Aung San Suu Kyi after coup

Myanmar police have filed charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi for illegally importing communications equipment and she will be detained until Feb. 15 for investigations, according to a police document. The move followed a militar...

Paris: Driver rams stolen van into pedestrians, killing 1

A homeless man was detained Wednesday on suspicion of ramming a van into two pedestrians in Paris La Defence business and shopping district, killing one and injuring the other, officials said.Police and the prosecutors office said the man w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021