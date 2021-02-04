PayPal tops estimates on pandemic-driven boost to online spending

Left Menu

PayPal Holdings Inc beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday and forecast an about 28% jump in revenue for the current quarter as coronavirus-related restrictions across the world drove a surge in digital payments. Online payments have got a boost since the start of the pandemic as people stuck indoors rely on mobile apps for shopping and paying bills.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 03:42 IST
Online payments have got a boost since the start of the pandemic as people stuck indoors rely on mobile apps for shopping and paying bills. The San Jose, California-based company said 2020 was its strongest ever annual performance as it processed a record $936 billion in payments.

Processed payments in the last quarter rose 39% to $277.1 billion, with an additional 16 million net new active customers. The blowout showing comes despite PayPal having earlier projected a more prudent estimate, partly because of pandemic's impact on the global economy, as well as the U.S. presidential election and concerns about social unrest.

Quarterly revenue rose about 23% to $6.12 billion, above analysts' average estimate of $6.09 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES. Venmo, PayPal's service which allows individuals in the United States to send each other money through an app, processed $47 billion in payments in the quarter, up 60% from a year earlier.

Net income jumped to $1.57 billion, or $1.32 per share, from $507 million, or 43 cents per share, a year earlier. PayPal reported adjusted diluted earnings of $1.08 per share, higher than analysts' average estimate of $1.00 per share.

Visa Inc, the world's biggest payment processor, also beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit at the end of last month, showing signs of a recovery in payment volumes from the coronavirus-induced slump.

