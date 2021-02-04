Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease as caution persists despite calmer markets

Asian stocks came under pressure on Thursday as a mixed Wall Street session gave investors few immediate reasons to increase their risk positions following the recent social media-driven trading chaos. Markets have calmed significantly in the past few days with the Cboe Volatility index down on Wednesday as wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media favorites subsided and the retail trading frenzy faded.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 06:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 06:02 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ease as caution persists despite calmer markets

Asian stocks came under pressure on Thursday as a mixed Wall Street session gave investors few immediate reasons to increase their risk positions following the recent social media-driven trading chaos.

Markets have calmed significantly in the past few days with the Cboe Volatility index down on Wednesday as wild swings in stock prices of GameStop and other social media favorites subsided and the retail trading frenzy faded. However, caution continues to dominate sentiment despite positive corporate earnings and firm signs of economic recovery.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.34% during early trade and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.35%. The lackluster start to Asian trade followed a mixed Wall Street session with the Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.12%, the S&P 500 gaining 0.10%, but the Nasdaq Composite losing 0.02%.

Supporting U.S. sentiment were strong earnings by technology giants Alphabet Inc and Amazon.com Inc. The Google parent company's beat sent shares soaring nearly 7% on Tuesday, but some analysts warned the move was too extreme.

"After lagging its FAANG peers in 2020, shares of Alphabet are making up for lost time in 2021," said Paul Hickey of Bespoke Investment Group. "You'd expect GOOGL to at least consolidate a bit before it's able to build on (year-to-date) gains."

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 inched 0.26% higher while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.16%. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.04%.

Oil markets continued to advance as inventories hit their lowest level since March. U.S. crude recently rose 0.45% to $55.94 per barrel and Brent was at $58.67, up 2.11% on the day. U.S. Treasury yields continued to rise on the hopes of a large stimulus package and the dollar strengthened against a basket of currencies as investors felt more confident in the U.S. recovery trajectory than in Europe's recovery. The benchmark 10-year yield was last up 3.2 basis points at 1.1391%

The 30-year bond was last up 4.9 basis point at 1.9267%, while the 20-year yield hit 1.735%, its highest level since that bond maturity was relaunched in May 2020. The dollar index was up 0.07% at 91.145 in afternoon trading in New York after rising to a two-month high of 91.308 during the session.

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,833.93 per ounce and U.S. gold futures settled up 0.1% at $1,835.10.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo 2020 chief says he may need to resign over comments on women -Mainichi

Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Thursday he may need to resign over comments he made about women if calls for him to do so strengthen, the Mainichi newspaper quoted him as saying.Mori caused an uproar with remarks the previous day...

After seven years, Brazil shuts down Car Wash anti-corruption squad

Brazils Car Wash anti-corruption unit has officially shut down, the end of an era for a team of prosecutors that helped send dozens of Latin American political and business leaders to jail, including several former presidents.The task force...

NFL-Chiefs not satisfied with one Super Bowl, says Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes has been virtually unstoppable since becoming the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs three seasons ago, but said the reigning Super Bowl champions are far from satisfied.Mahomes, who is 44-9 as a starter, took ho...

Brazil's Vale seeks to draw line under rocky two years

Brazils Vale SA said on Wednesday a multi-billion-dollar deal with authorities may be imminent and production may rebound this year, as the iron ore miner seeks to draw a line under two years dogged by sluggish production and complex legal ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021