Left Menu

Silicon Labs Appoints Dr. Manish Kothari to Scale Wireless Development Center in India

Former Qualcomm exec to lead, scale companys newest and fastest-growing IoT development siteHYDERABAD, India, Feb. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Silicon Labs NASDAQ SLAB, a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today appointed Dr. Manish Kothari to the IoT leadership team.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 09:17 IST
Silicon Labs Appoints Dr. Manish Kothari to Scale Wireless Development Center in India

Former Qualcomm exec to lead, scale company's newest and fastest-growing IoT development siteHYDERABAD, India, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today appointed Dr. Manish Kothari to the IoT leadership team. As vice president of Silicon Labs India, Kothari will grow the wireless engineering talent, build scalable infrastructure, and foster local partnerships in Hyderabad, the company's newest and fastest-growing wireless development center.

Kothari brings more than 20 years of technology management experience, most recently serving as head of wireless software product development at Qualcomm Hyderabad. Kothari has built and managed teams of more than 1,000 wireless developers, holds more than 100 patents, graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and received his MS and PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

''Manish Kothari has the experience and skillset to transform Silicon Labs India into the region's top wireless IoT development center,'' said Matt Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of IoT at Silicon Labs. ''In addition to his proven track record in successfully scaling large-scale wireless development teams, Manish embodies the leadership attributes key to our culture: integrity, drive, and a passion to solve the world's toughest challenges through technology innovation.''Silicon Labs established its Hyderabad location with the acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business in April 2020. The acquisition strengthened Silicon Labs' position as the leading provider of IoT wireless solutions with the additions of extensive Wi-Fi® 6 and Bluetooth® Low Energy businesses, as well as a broad patent portfolio. Silicon Labs' Hyderabad wireless development center is driving further momentum in the smart home, industrial IoT, and commercial markets for customers who want to get to market quickly with Wi-Fi enabled connected devices.

Silicon Labs' Hyderabad site headcount has grown approximately 30% since the Redpine Signals acquisition. The company continues to hire hardware and software engineers in Hyderabad, and candidates may review and apply for open positions here.

Silicon Labs is transforming industries by helping its customers design compelling wireless devices for thousands of consumer and commercial applications, delivering solutions that help enhance quality of life in our homes and cities, and providing state-of-the-art IoT security hardware, software, and development tools that engender confidence and trust in the IoT as a whole. Silicon Labs is headquartered in Austin, TX. The company's next largest location is the Hyderabad development center. Silicon Labs also has locations in Boston, MA; Budapest, Hungary; Copenhagen, Denmark; Espoo, Finland; Montreal, Canada; Oslo, Norway; Rennes, France; and San Jose, CA.

About Silicon LabsSilicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.comPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1431606/Dr_Manish_Kothari.jpg PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca

Edin Deko has been stripped of Romas captaincy after falling out with coach Paulo Fonseca.Deko was left off Romas squad for a recent Serie A game amid tensions following a 3-0 derby loss to Lazio and a surprising Italian Cup defeat to Spezi...

Cong MPs move adjournment motion notices in LS over Central farm laws

Congress lawmakers Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave adjournment motion notices in Lok Sabha over the newly enacted Central farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the laws since August 2020. There is e...

Thailand reports 809 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reported 809 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.The new infections took the overall total to 22,058, with fatalities remaining at 79.Also Read Thailand reports 142 new coronaviru...

Type 2 diabetes' patients experiencing blood sugar swings at higher risk of heart disease

A new study suggested that patients with type 2 diabetes experiencing big swings in blood sugar levels between doctors visits are associated with an increased risk of heart disease. The findings of the study were published in the journal Di...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021