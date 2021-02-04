Silicon Labs Appoints Dr. Manish Kothari to Scale Wireless Development Center in India

Former Qualcomm exec to lead, scale company's newest and fastest-growing IoT development siteHYDERABAD, India, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB), a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world, today appointed Dr. Manish Kothari to the IoT leadership team. As vice president of Silicon Labs India, Kothari will grow the wireless engineering talent, build scalable infrastructure, and foster local partnerships in Hyderabad, the company's newest and fastest-growing wireless development center.

Kothari brings more than 20 years of technology management experience, most recently serving as head of wireless software product development at Qualcomm Hyderabad. Kothari has built and managed teams of more than 1,000 wireless developers, holds more than 100 patents, graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, and received his MS and PhD from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

''Manish Kothari has the experience and skillset to transform Silicon Labs India into the region's top wireless IoT development center,'' said Matt Johnson, senior vice president and general manager of IoT at Silicon Labs. ''In addition to his proven track record in successfully scaling large-scale wireless development teams, Manish embodies the leadership attributes key to our culture: integrity, drive, and a passion to solve the world's toughest challenges through technology innovation.''Silicon Labs established its Hyderabad location with the acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business in April 2020. The acquisition strengthened Silicon Labs' position as the leading provider of IoT wireless solutions with the additions of extensive Wi-Fi® 6 and Bluetooth® Low Energy businesses, as well as a broad patent portfolio. Silicon Labs' Hyderabad wireless development center is driving further momentum in the smart home, industrial IoT, and commercial markets for customers who want to get to market quickly with Wi-Fi enabled connected devices.

Silicon Labs' Hyderabad site headcount has grown approximately 30% since the Redpine Signals acquisition. The company continues to hire hardware and software engineers in Hyderabad, and candidates may review and apply for open positions here.

Silicon Labs is transforming industries by helping its customers design compelling wireless devices for thousands of consumer and commercial applications, delivering solutions that help enhance quality of life in our homes and cities, and providing state-of-the-art IoT security hardware, software, and development tools that engender confidence and trust in the IoT as a whole. Silicon Labs is headquartered in Austin, TX. The company's next largest location is the Hyderabad development center. Silicon Labs also has locations in Boston, MA; Budapest, Hungary; Copenhagen, Denmark; Espoo, Finland; Montreal, Canada; Oslo, Norway; Rennes, France; and San Jose, CA.

About Silicon LabsSilicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for a smarter, more connected world. Our award-winning technologies are shaping the future of the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets. Our world-class engineering team creates products focused on performance, energy savings, connectivity and simplicity. silabs.com

