MPL raises USD 95mn in funding from Composite Capital, Moore Strategic Ventures, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

E-sports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) on Thursday announced raising USD 95 million (about Rs 692.7 crore) funding from Composite Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures, with its valuation post the deal touching USD 945 million (about Rs 6,890.7 crore).

The series D round also saw participation from Base Partners, RTP Global, SIG, Go-Ventures, Telstra Ventures, Founders Circle and Play Ventures, a statement said. The total capital raised by MPL now stands at USD 225.5 million, it added. ''MPL will use this fresh influx of funds to expand its eSports portfolio and bolster its efforts to organise more such eSports tournaments nationally and internationally at scale. The funds will also be used to accelerate MPL's international expansion this year,'' it said. Founded in 2018 by Sai Srinivas and Shubh Malhotra, MPL currently employs over 500 people with offices in Bengaluru, Pune, Jakarta, and Singapore. The MPL gaming platform has over 60 million users in India and over 3.5 million users in Indonesia. The pandemic-induced lockdown last year provided a fillip to an already-booming e-sports industry, benefiting players like MPL.

''As we grow our presence and expand, this fresh round of funds will help us focus on our core value propositions - a robust platform with the best features for gamers and onboarding the best eSports titles,'' MPL co-founder and CEO Sai Srinivas said.

The e-sports community in India is thriving, and we believe this is the perfect time to take Indian-made games to the world as well as help Indian gamers get recognized for their talent, Srinivias added.

Last week, MPL had also announced raising USD 500,000 from existing employees under its Employee Investment Plan, which saw participation from 10 per cent of the company's employees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

