Maruti Suzuki pre-owned car unit True Value crosses 40 lakh unit sales

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Thursday said its pre-owned car unit True Value has crossed 40 lakh sales milestone.

True Value celebrates the sales of 4 million pre-owned cars from a network of independent outlets across the country, MSI said in a statement In line with market trends, the automaker had upgraded its True Value outlets in 2017, offering a seamless amalgamation of online to offline car buying experience.

''The pre-owned car market in India is highly unorganised and there are very few players providing safe, reliable and transparent buying and selling experience to buyers.

''True Value was set up to overcome these issues and ensure that buyers of the pre-owned car get the same experience as new car buyers,'' MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Srivastava said.

The outlets are digitally integrated through website and app so that customers can access details of all the cars available at True Value outlets from the comfort of their home, he added.

''The record of over 4 million True Value pre-owned car sales stands testament to our customers' persistent support and love for the brand,'' Srivastava noted.

Since foraying into the country's pre-owned car market in 2001, True Value has expanded its pan-India reach with a wide network of over 550 outlets spread across 268 cities.

