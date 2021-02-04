Left Menu

Arvind Ltd reports Q3 profit of Rs 22 cr

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:54 IST
Arvind Ltd reports Q3 profit of Rs 22 cr

Textile major Arvind Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 22.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

The company had posted a profit of Rs 35.35 crore in October-December period a year ago.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,526.14 crore during the quarter under review. It was at Rs 1,882.98 crore in the year-ago period, Arvind Ltd said in a BSE filing.

As a result of the nationwide lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19, the volumes for the quarter and April-December period were impacted, the company said.

Revenue from operations and profitability decreased due to COVID-19 related market volatility, hence financial results for the latest quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2020 are not comparable to previous corresponding period results, it said.

Shares of Arvind Ltd were trading 0.38 per cent lower at Rs 52.30 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BT demands tax, regime change to deliver high fibre growth

BT called for British government support on business rates and a new deal from the regulator to allow billions of pounds of investment in fibre to drive a post-COVID recovery. The countrys biggest broadband and mobile operator has been maki...

Ofcom revokes CGTN's licence to broadcast in the UK

Ofcom has revoked China Global Television Networks CGTN licence to broadcast in the UK, the British media regulator said in a statement on Thursday.The CGTNs licence was revoked after an investigation concluded that the licence was wrongful...

Congress holds march to Governor's house, demands special Assembly session to move no-confidence motion against Khattar govt

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress MLAs on Thursday held a march to the Governors house to demand a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government. We are going to meet ...

HAL receives RFP for basic trainer HTT40 from Indian Air Force

State-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said it hasreceived a Request for Proposal RFP from the Indian AirForce for basic trainer HTT-40.The documents were handed over to HAL CMDR Madhavan, by Air Marshal Sande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021