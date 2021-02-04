Left Menu

World Economic Forum’s Singapore special meeting rescheduled to August

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:18 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:01 IST
World Economic Forum’s Singapore special meeting rescheduled to August
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter(@Davos)

The World Economic Forum's Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in May has been rescheduled to August 17-20 this year due to the international challenges in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, the organisation has said.

The Special Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) was earlier scheduled to be held in Singapore from May 25 to 28.

''Although the World Economic Forum and Government of Singapore remain confident of the measures in place to ensure a safe and effective meeting, and local transmission of COVID-19 in Singapore remains at negligible levels, the change to the meeting's timing reflects the international challenges in containing the pandemic,'' the Geneva-based organisation said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that the current global travel restrictions have made planning difficult for an in-person meeting in the first half of the year.

''Furthermore, differing quarantine and air transport regulations have increased the lead time necessary to ensure that participants globally can make arrangements to join," the organisation said.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said that the Singapore government "understands the challenges" faced by the WEF and has agreed to the reschedule.

"We will continue to partner the World Economic Forum closely to host a safe and successful Special Annual Meeting in Singapore," the Channel News Asia reported, citing MTI.

The Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in August will be the first global leadership summit to address the challenges of recovering from the pandemic, said the WEF. The meeting is usually held in Davos, Switzerland.

"A global leadership summit needs the participation of all global stakeholders.

"The Special Annual Meeting in Singapore in August will provide the place for leaders from business, government and civil society to come together to address the steps for global recovery," said Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the WEF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BT demands tax, regime change to deliver high fibre growth

BT called for British government support on business rates and a new deal from the regulator to allow billions of pounds of investment in fibre to drive a post-COVID recovery. The countrys biggest broadband and mobile operator has been maki...

Ofcom revokes CGTN's licence to broadcast in the UK

Ofcom has revoked China Global Television Networks CGTN licence to broadcast in the UK, the British media regulator said in a statement on Thursday.The CGTNs licence was revoked after an investigation concluded that the licence was wrongful...

Congress holds march to Governor's house, demands special Assembly session to move no-confidence motion against Khattar govt

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and other Congress MLAs on Thursday held a march to the Governors house to demand a special session of Assembly to move a no-confidence motion against the government. We are going to meet ...

HAL receives RFP for basic trainer HTT40 from Indian Air Force

State-run aerospace behemothHindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL on Thursday said it hasreceived a Request for Proposal RFP from the Indian AirForce for basic trainer HTT-40.The documents were handed over to HAL CMDR Madhavan, by Air Marshal Sande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021