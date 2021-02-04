Left Menu

BHEL commissions 800 MW unit at Gadarwara project in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

State-owned BHEL on Thursday said it has commissioned the second unit of 1600 MW Gadarwara thermal power project in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh. The project is being developed by NTPC Ltd. The first unit of 800 MW of this project was commissioned by BHEL in 2019 and is presently under commercial operation.

''Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has successfully commissioned the second unit (800 MW) of the 2x800 MW Gadarwara Super Thermal Power Project Stage-I,'' a BHEL statement said.

BHEL's scope of work in the project envisages design, engineering, manufacture, supply and erection & commissioning of steam turbines, generators, boilers and associated auxiliaries, besides state-of-the-art controls & instrumentation (C&I) and electrostatic precipitators (ESPs).

The key equipment for the project was manufactured at BHEL's Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayam and Bengaluru plants, while the construction of the plant was undertaken by the company's Power SectorNorthern Region, Noida.

BHEL is India's largest manufacturer of power generating equipment with an installed base of over 1,90,000 MW of power equipment globally.

