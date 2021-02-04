Two years imprisonment, fine for online gambling in TN

Left Menu

In order to prevent such incidentsof suicide and protect innocent people from the evils ofonline gaming, it was decided to ban wagering or betting incyber space by suitably amending the relevant enactments. Accordingly, an ordinance was promulgated on November20, 2020 and the present Bill seeks to replace the ordinancewith certain modifications.The Bill envisages appropriate amendments to the TamilNadu Gaming Act, 1930, The Chennai City Police Act, 1888 andthe Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 to ban onlinegambling and provide punishment which includes imprisonment,fine or both.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 15:45 IST
Online games like rummy and pokerinvolving betting shall invite imprisonment up to two years orfine not exceeding Rs 10,000 or both, according to anamendment Bill introduced in the Tamil Nadu Assembly onThursday seeking to replace an ordinance banning cyberspacegambling.

No person shall 'wager' or 'bet' in games like rummy orsimilar games played online using 'computers' or 'anycommunication device' or any other instrument of gaming, theBill said. Also, no one shall facilitate or organise suchgames involving gambling in the cyberspace.

Violators shall be punished with imprisonment that mayextend to two years or with fine not exceeding Rs 10,000 orwith both, according to the Bill and it covers 'games of mereskill' as well if played in consideration of a ''wager, bet,money or other stake.'' Where an offence has been committed by a company,every person, in charge and responsible for the conduct of thebusiness -at the time of the offence- as well as the firmshall be deemed to be guilty of the offence and shall beliable to be proceeded against and punished.

Gaming does not include a lottery, but includes anygame involving wagering or betting in person or in cyberspace.

The Statement of Objects and Reasons for the Bill said:''Playing games like Rummy, Poker etc., using computers ormobile phones for money or other stakes which are addictive innature had developed manifold in the recent times.

As a result, innocent people got cheated and incidentsof suicide were reported. In order to prevent such incidentsof suicide and protect innocent people from the evils ofonline gaming, it was decided to ban wagering or betting incyber space by suitably amending the relevant enactments.'' Accordingly, an ordinance was promulgated on November20, 2020 and the present Bill seeks to replace the ordinancewith certain modifications.

The Bill envisages appropriate amendments to the TamilNadu Gaming Act, 1930, The Chennai City Police Act, 1888 andthe Tamil Nadu District Police Act, 1859 to ban onlinegambling and provide punishment which includes imprisonment,fine or both.

