TVS Motor launches escooter iQube Electric in Delhi; priced at Rs 1.08 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric in the capital priced at Rs 1,08,012 (post FAME II and Delhi state subsidy).

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with 4.4 kW electric motor and has a maximum speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 kms in single full charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, the company said in a statement.

It had earlier launched TVS iQube Electric in Bengaluru in January 2020 and said the vehicle has seen an enthusiastic response from customers despite the pandemic.

''TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After its success in Bengaluru, we are thrilled to bring our iQube to Delhi, and are confident to scale great heights,'' KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO - TVS Motor Company, said.

Bullish on the electric scooter, he said, ''As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the 'Green & Connected' youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio''.

The electric scooter has multiple features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, incoming call alerts/SMS alerts, among others.

TVS Motor Co said the vehicle can be booked through its website and at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

The company said at present charging units for the scooter are installed across seven locations in Delhi and it is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem in the city by expanding network strength with additional dealer partners.

The company further said it is also offering customers the choice of 'SmartXHome', which offers a dedicated home charging solution with Bluetooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID enabled security.