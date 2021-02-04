Left Menu

TVS Motor launches escooter iQube Electric in Delhi; priced at Rs 1.08 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric in the capital priced at Rs 1,08,012 post FAME II and Delhi state subsidy.TVS iQube Electric is equipped with 4.4 kW electric motor and has a maximum speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 kms in single full charge.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:12 IST
TVS Motor launches escooter iQube Electric in Delhi; priced at Rs 1.08 lakh
TVS Motor Company Image Credit: ANI

TVS Motor Company on Thursday launched its electric scooter TVS iQube Electric in the capital priced at Rs 1,08,012 (post FAME II and Delhi state subsidy).

TVS iQube Electric is equipped with 4.4 kW electric motor and has a maximum speed of 78 kmph and traverses 75 kms in single full charge. It can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds, the company said in a statement.

It had earlier launched TVS iQube Electric in Bengaluru in January 2020 and said the vehicle has seen an enthusiastic response from customers despite the pandemic.

''TVS iQube Electric is a blend of an advanced electric drivetrain and the next-gen TVS SmartXonnect platform. After its success in Bengaluru, we are thrilled to bring our iQube to Delhi, and are confident to scale great heights,'' KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO - TVS Motor Company, said.

Bullish on the electric scooter, he said, ''As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, and nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the 'Green & Connected' youth of India is embodied in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio''.

The electric scooter has multiple features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge status, navigation assist, last park location, incoming call alerts/SMS alerts, among others.

TVS Motor Co said the vehicle can be booked through its website and at select dealerships with a booking amount of Rs 5,000.

The company said at present charging units for the scooter are installed across seven locations in Delhi and it is developing an expansive public charging ecosystem in the city by expanding network strength with additional dealer partners.

The company further said it is also offering customers the choice of 'SmartXHome', which offers a dedicated home charging solution with Bluetooth connectivity, live charging status and RFID enabled security.

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

End impunity for use of chemical weapons in Syria, UN disarmament chief urges Security Council

Without such an action, we are allowing the use of chemical weapons to take place with impunity, Izumi Nakamitsu, UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, told the Security Council in a virtual briefing. It is imperative that this ...

Haryana Police terminates services of two constables found negligent in duty

The Haryana Police has terminated the services of two of its constables who were allegedly found guilty of negligence in discharging their duties in connection with an incident in which 17 juveniles had fled from an observation home here la...

Strides Pharma Q3 net profit declines 62 pc to Rs 35 cr

New Delhi, Feb 4 PTI Drug firm Strides Pharma Science on Thursday reported a 61.93 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.15 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 92.33 crore f...

China bat caves need exploring in search for COVID origins, WHO team member says

A member of the World Health Organization-led team searching for clues to the origins of COVID-19 in the central Chinese city of Wuhan said work was needed to try to trace genetic elements of the virus in bat caves.Peter Daszak, a zoologist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021