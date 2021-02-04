Snake checks into bank, rescued

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:57 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A four-foot-long checkered keelback, commonly known as Asiatic water snake, entered a bank in New Friends Colony on Thursday, triggering panic among staff present there.

The snake was found curled around the handrail of the staircase leading to the basement, a bank official said.

The authorities immediately contacted NGO Wildlife SOS which rushed two trained snake rescuers to the location. The snake has been released back into the wild.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Wildlife SOS co-founder and CEO said, ''Though non-venomous, keelbacks turn aggressive when threatened, and may bite in retaliation or self-defense. Caution needs to be maintained while carrying out such rescue operations.'' The checkered keelback is one of the most frequently encountered semi-aquatic snakes in India. Their preferred habitat is or near freshwater lakes and rivers. They feed mainly on small fish and water frogs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

