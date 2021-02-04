Left Menu

US productivity fell sharply in Q4 while labour costs rose

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:55 IST
US productivity fell sharply in Q4 while labour costs rose
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

U.S. productivity fell sharply in the October-December quarter while labor costs rose.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that productivity dropped at a 4.8 per cent rate in the fourth quarter after having risen strongly in the two previous quarters.

Productivity, the amount of work per hour of output, has produced some major swings since the pandemic hit early last year, pushing the country into a recession.

After falling 0.3 per cent in the first quarter, productivity shot up at a 10.6 per cent rate in the second quarter as millions of people lost their jobs. With employment falling faster than output, productivity increased.

Labour costs jumped at a 6.8 per cent rate in the fourth quarter after having fallen at a 7 per cent rate in the first third quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Headless body of woman found on Bhubaneswar outskirts

The headless body of anunidentified middle-aged woman was found on the outskirts ofBhubaneswar on Thursday, police said.The incident comes barely a week after the mysteriousdeath of a student of a university here.Locals spotted the body bes...

Rugby-Brex debuts as Italy name Six Nations team to face France

Juan Ignacio Brex will make his debut at inside centre for Italy as coach Franco Smith named his team on Thursday to face France in their Six Nations opener in Rome. Argentine-born Brex, who has represented Argentina at several levels but n...

ED raid in Keventer office in city

Officials of the EnforcementDirectorateED on Thursday raided the city office of Keventerregarding the share transfer of Metro Dairy by West Bengalgovernment to the private firm.The ED officials conducted raids at the companysoffice at Majhe...

Tata Power Q3 profit up 22 pc at Rs 318 cr

Tata Power on Thursday posted over 22 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 318.41 crore for December quarter 2020-21, mainly on the back of higher revenues.The net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 260.10 crore, Tata Power said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021