Italy's Serie A postpones decision on sale of media unit stake

Italy's top flight Serie A soccer clubs postponed a final decision regarding the sale of a stake in a media company handling the broadcast rights of the soccer league to a private equity consortium, sources close to the matter said on Thursday. It was not immediately clear when the clubs plan to meet again to vote on the deal.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:56 IST
It was not immediately clear when the clubs plan to meet again to vote on the deal. In October Serie A agreed to enter exclusive talks with a consortium including CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and Italian fund FSI. Negotiations have being going on for months but some of the 20 clubs still have reservations.

It was not immediately clear when the clubs plan to meet again to vote on the deal. In October Serie A agreed to enter exclusive talks with a consortium including CVC Capital Partners, Advent International and Italian fund FSI. Negotiations have being going on for months but some of the 20 clubs still have reservations.

Under the agreement, the group will buy 10% of a newly-created unit managing the Italian soccer league's media business for 1.7 billion euros ($2 billion).

