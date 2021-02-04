Left Menu

Hike in VAT on petrol and diesel in Goa

The Goa government on Thursdayannounced an increase in the VAT on petrol and diesel.It will result in petrol prices going up by Rs 1.30and diesel prices by 60 paisa, officials said.Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that theVAT on petrol and diesel has been increased.Earlier there was 25 per cent VAT on petrol which hasnow been hiked to 27 per cent, while VAT on diesel has beenhiked from 22 per cent to 23 per cent.Opposition parties slammed the hike.DrPramodPSawant doesnt realise the daily strugglesof everyday Goans.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 04-02-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 22:37 IST
Hike in VAT on petrol and diesel in Goa

The Goa government on Thursdayannounced an increase in the VAT on petrol and diesel.

It will result in petrol prices going up by Rs 1.30and diesel prices by 60 paisa, officials said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that theVAT on petrol and diesel has been increased.

Earlier there was 25 per cent VAT on petrol which hasnow been hiked to 27 per cent, while VAT on diesel has beenhiked from 22 per cent to 23 per cent.

Opposition parties slammed the hike.

''@DrPramodPSawant doesn't realise the daily strugglesof everyday Goans. At a time when fuel #prices are at an alltime high, this incompetent and inconsiderable @goacm hasdecided to hurt #Goemkars (Goans) even more.

''Instead of VAT why don't you offer subsidies? Wasn'tRs 300 crore enough?'' Goa Forward Party Chief Vijai Sardesaitweeted.

AAP's Goa convener Rahul Mhambre tweeted, ''CM Sawantis testing how much #atmanirbhar people of Goa are. Goenkarafter withstanding pandemic without any relief from Govt arenow laden with fuel price hike.

''CM has friendship and affection for casino andcorporates and gives them waiver but not to his goan people,''Mhambre said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's Khabarovsk refinery resumes gasoline production, but shortages persist

Gasoline production at Russias Far East Khabarovsk refinery resumed on Thursday, deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin said, but there were still long queues at local gas stations, according to local citizens. The Khabarovsk region has exper...

House impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath next week

U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.In light of your disputing th...

Argentine transport workers ask for coronavirus vaccine priority

Argentinas main transport workers group will meet on Thursday afternoon with government officials to request that the sector be included among the vital activities whose participants have priority to receive the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine....

Farmers’ agitation will remain apolitical: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha leading farmers protests at Delhi borders on Thursday said the ongoing agitation has been and will remain apolitical and no political leader is allowed to speak from its stage.The assertion comes in the backdrop of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021