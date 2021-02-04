Hike in VAT on petrol and diesel in Goa

The Goa government on Thursdayannounced an increase in the VAT on petrol and diesel.

It will result in petrol prices going up by Rs 1.30and diesel prices by 60 paisa, officials said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told reporters that theVAT on petrol and diesel has been increased.

Earlier there was 25 per cent VAT on petrol which hasnow been hiked to 27 per cent, while VAT on diesel has beenhiked from 22 per cent to 23 per cent.

Opposition parties slammed the hike.

''@DrPramodPSawant doesn't realise the daily strugglesof everyday Goans. At a time when fuel #prices are at an alltime high, this incompetent and inconsiderable @goacm hasdecided to hurt #Goemkars (Goans) even more.

''Instead of VAT why don't you offer subsidies? Wasn'tRs 300 crore enough?'' Goa Forward Party Chief Vijai Sardesaitweeted.

AAP's Goa convener Rahul Mhambre tweeted, ''CM Sawantis testing how much #atmanirbhar people of Goa are. Goenkarafter withstanding pandemic without any relief from Govt arenow laden with fuel price hike.

''CM has friendship and affection for casino andcorporates and gives them waiver but not to his goan people,''Mhambre said.

