Jaro Announces Ranjita Raman as the New CEO

He mentioned, We witnessed that her strong leadership experience has helped Jaro to focus on their revitalizing processes in the past and with Ranjitas takeover as our new CEO we are sure to return to increased productivity levels. As the CEO of Jaro Education, she will be responsible for making major corporate decisions and managing the overall operations of the group companies.

MUMBAI, India, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Ranjita Raman alumnus (IIM Ahmedabad), takes over as the CEO of Jaro Education - the global business leader in EdTech announced on 30 December 2020. Ranjita has been associated with Jaro over the past 13 years. She started her career as a recruiter and over the years with her consistent and stellar performance in the company she has earned the title of 'CEO of Jaro Education'.

Jaro has always believed that for an organization, the ultimate driver of success has been and will always be the power of its people. The firm considers its diverse community of employees as one of its greatest strengths and this truly differentiates Jaro in the EdTech industry.

Ranjita Raman is a charismatic and energetic person with a proven track record of consistently winning high levels of business within a competitive market place. She excels in quickly establishing credibility with senior decision-makers in a wide range of business contexts, all to help to grow the company brand and market share. For her exemplary performance throughout the career, she has also bagged the prestigious 'Women Icon award 2020 for Leadership' by Times Applaud.

Over the years her futuristic thinking, strategic bent of mind, rigour, passion, and commitment has helped Jaro reach great heights. ''Ranjita is the perfect leader for Jaro,'' said Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe the Chairman of the Board. He mentioned, ''We witnessed that her strong leadership experience has helped Jaro to focus on their revitalizing processes in the past and with Ranjita's takeover as our new CEO we are sure to return to increased productivity levels.'' As the CEO of Jaro Education, she will be responsible for making major corporate decisions and managing the overall operations of the group companies. She will be representing the group companies at various forums and will act as the main point of communication between the Board of Directors. Jaro showcases its confidence that under the visionary and dynamic leadership of Ranjita, all the companies within Jaro Group will scale new growth dimensions and achieve better stability with greater strength.

About Jaro EducationJaro Education is the leading Ed-Tech company and pioneer in the executive education space with more than 2 Lakh alumni. It is seen as a bridge, helping the institutes and universities to develop online and technology-based programs to cater to the needs of working professionals. Jaro Education offers a wide range of choices in management and technology programs from reputed universities and institutes, nationally and internationally. Jaro boasts its premium associations with IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Trichy, IMT Ghaziabad, IIM Nagpur, KPMG, NSE Academy, etc.

